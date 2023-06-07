Rosemarie Coyne Promoted to VP, Controller

/EIN News/ -- SCRANTON, Pa., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, is pleased to announce that Rosemarie Coyne, CPA, has been promoted to Controller.



With over 11 years of financial accounting experience, Coyne has served as Financial Reporting Specialist since 2012. A 2008 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Business Law and in 2011, became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

In her new role, she will be responsible for all accounting and financial reporting for the company. She will also oversee the accounting systems, internal control structure, accounting operations and tax reporting, as well as manage a team of accountants and accounting services bankers.

“Rose has continuously and consistently demonstrated her ability, commitment, and focus,” said Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, EVP and CFO. “She’s continued to exceed expectations. We are excited for her as she moves into this next stage of her successful career, and we look forward to her future contributions to the company.”

Coyne is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Active in the community she’s also been a member of the Junior League of Scranton since 2015, and co-founded the NEPA ALS Foundation.





