Ausable Funds to Participate in Veterans Florida Expo 2023
Veteran-owned mutual fund firm will meet with veterans seeking new career opportunities and executives focused on Defense, Aerospace, Banking, and TechnologyTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ausable Funds International, Inc. (“Ausable Funds”), a newly-formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, is pleased to announce its participation in the two-day long Veterans Florida Expo 2023 in Tampa starting on Friday, June 9, 2023.
“This is a great venue for our firm to meet with military personnel and veterans in transition to civilian life, government officials, and business executives across a wide range of sectors here in Florida,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”) and a former emerging markets investment banker, think tank scholar, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.
At Veterans Florida Expo 2023, Ausable Funds will meet with corporate executives and career-seeking military veterans to highlight its analytical services and financial expertise in the emerging markets during a period of market volatility and global instability generated by conflict in Ukraine, Sudan and other parts of Africa, Venezuela, Afghanistan, Syria, in the Himalayas, across the South China Sea, and other Asian nations.
“The global financial markets deal with volatility daily, from banking challenges on Wall Street generated by rising interest rates and high inflation, to the potential nationalization of privately-owned corporate lithium assets in Chile, and a trade war with China. The uncertainty in these markets demands the experience and maturity that military personnel have from operating in foreign lands. Their ability to interact with foreigners, analyze risk, and thrive in volatile environments is exactly what an investment fund manager is looking for,” Luzine added.
Ausable Funds is excited to participate in Veterans Florida Expo 2023 and looks forward to connecting with military veterans and industry professionals.
About Veterans Florida
Veterans Florida is a non-profit created by the State of Florida to help military veterans and their families transition to civilian life and to promote Florida’s status as the nation’s most veteran-friendly state under Florida’s Veterans Employment and Training Services (VETS) Program. Veterans Florida is also the state’s designated DoD SkillBridge assistance organization. Our mission can be summed up in the theme – Your Pursuit. Our Power. – because we recognize military veterans are incredibly focused and will succeed in achieving their personal and professional goals when they take advantage of our tools and resources. We connect Veterans to employment, training, and educational opportunities, and strengthen Florida businesses by educating them on the value and skillsets veterans bring to the workforce.
Visit veteransflorida.org for more information and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for updates on veteran opportunities in Florida.
About Ausable Funds International, Inc.:
Ausable Funds is a HUBZone based, small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds later this year focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa. The company will leverage the unique experiences of military veterans and intelligence analysts, including its Founder, an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer, to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion in their investment managers.
The firm will merge the skill sets of these professionals and their unique toolbox of analytical techniques to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to a range of investors across America and the rest of the world.
Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.
