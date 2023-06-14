Dr. Fred Rouse Launches "The REAL Money Doctor Podcast"

Best-Selling Author and Financial Expert, Dr. Fred Rouse, announces a podcast series that highlights smart money moves and Short Window Retirement Planning.

NEW YORK, N.Y., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Fred Rouse is again looking to impact the lives of as many people as possible, irrespective of location worldwide, as the experienced financial expert recently announced the launch of a new podcast series called "The REAL Money Doctor Podcast. The podcast will officially launch in June 2023, as Dr. Fred shares his wealth of knowledge and expertise with an audience from different parts of the world.

Countless people find themselves in these situations, where they need to reallocate funds to address an issue. Unfortunately, as a result, they are often left with very little in retirement savings. Consequently, Dr. Fred has created The REAL Money Doctor Podcast to discuss these very prevalent and popular mistakes, while also sharing how "Short Window Retirement Planning" can be the solution to these mistakes by generating significant retirement income with as little as $5,000 in your retirement account.

Popularly known as the REAL Money Doctor for the feats achieved, Dr. Fred Rouse is a Best-Selling Author and Financial Expert with years of experience working with different categories of clients from all walks of life across industries. Over the past decade, Dr. Fred has worked in different roles in the financial solutions industry, including tax, asset protection, and trading. He is the creator of the Short Window Retirement Planning program, designed to help people achieve a worry-free retirement.

The REAL Money Doctor Podcast will offer easy-to-implement yet effective tips that will help listeners achieve their financial goals. The goal is to identify mistakes that adversely affect their financial situation when approaching retirement. These mistakes stem from divorce, business expenses, life events, and any financial decision that inhibits someone from adequately saving for their retirement. Each informative episode takes on the challenges, subsequently highlighting how Dr. Fred’s Short Window Retirement Planning can be utilized as a solution to help people achieve the kind of retirement they desire.

The podcast will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all your favorite podcasting platforms.

To learn more about The REAL Money Doctor Podcast and other works by Dr. Fred Rouse visit - https://drfredrouse.com/.

About Dr. Fred Rouse:

Dr. Rouse is a 40-year financial services veteran, the last 28 years as a Certified Financial Planner before retiring, National multiple Award winning, International Best-Selling Author having co-authored with Jack Canfield of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” fame and International businessman and speaker Brian Tracey “Cracking the Code to Success.” And he’s the author of the upcoming book “The Time Is Now: Enjoy Your Retirement Sooner Without Risking a Dollar In The Stock Market”.

He is the nation’s leading authority on Short Window Retirement Planning. It’s the system he developed, designed, tested and re-tested over 10 years for the unique needs of people age 50 and older that would like the option to be able to retire in the next 3-5 years without risking a dollar in the stock market.

He has been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, FORBES, Newsweek, USA Today, and Inc. Magazine as well as other print media across the country.

His work has also been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News, CNBC, MSNBC, and other TV and cable networks.

He splits his time between his home in Pennsylvania and his bay front property in Rehoboth Beach Delaware with his Wife Dr. Teri and their dog Gus-Gus while working with a select number of Students while he runs his small Short Window Retirement Planning program helping others to enjoy their retirement sooner without risking a dollar in the stock market. To find out more or to contact Dr. Rouse go to: DrRouseNow.com

