Yield Engineering Systems (“YES”) Announces $55M Debt Financing from the Aon IP Advantage Fund
FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- YES, a leading provider of technology solutions and process equipment for the Semiconductor Ecosystem and “More-than-Moore” applications, today announced $55 million in growth credit financing from a fund managed by Aon Advantage Funds LLC, with support from services provided by Aon’s IP Solutions.
Global professional services firm Aon leverages the deep know-how of its 200+ person team, as well as capital provided by funds managed by Aon Advantage Funds LLC, providing low-dilution growth capital at scale to IP-rich businesses.
Through strategic capital provided by the Aon IP Advantage Fund, YES will seek to further strengthen its IP portfolio via access to world-class IP expertise and significant growth capital.
“From the world’s largest semiconductor companies to rapid-growth biotech firms, our customers use YES’ patented technologies and ground-breaking processes to transform the materials and surfaces used in their products,” said Rama Alapati, CEO of YES. “Aon’s support will allow us to execute on our vision and fuel YES’ innovation and revenue growth as we continue to scale our footprint globally, and we thank Aon for its role as we continue to pursue our mission and efforts.”
“Matching capital and risk to transformative technologies and products is at the core of Aon Advantage Funds’ mission, and the broader business of Aon Growth Ventures as we help organizations make better, more-informed decisions,” said Matthew Farrar, Managing Partner and Head of Aon Advantage Funds, LLC. “Our IP-backed lending strategy helps companies enhance the value of their IP portfolios, harnessing the power of an IP platform of almost 150 million global patents, mapped to more than 7,000 markets.”
“Intellectual property and, more broadly, intangible assets, are fueling much of the innovation in today’s growth economy,” added Jillian Slyfield, Chief Innovation Officer at Aon. “We are pleased to be able to bring unique solutions to the market that help companies like YES leverage the value of their intellectual property. Through Aon’s innovative approach, we can help companies of all sizes and industries unlock the value of these assets so they can optimize their capital strategy and further pursue their growth ambitions with options that can help prevent diluting their ownership.”
About YES
YES is a provider of surface and materials enhancement technology solutions. YES’s high-tech process equipment helps bring to life complex processes that enable state-of-the-art hardware for emerging Artificial Intelligence (AI), High Performance Computing (HPC), Power Semiconductors, Life Sciences, and Mixed Reality applications. YES’s highly advanced thermal processing systems, deposition systems, and wet etch and clean technologies play a vital role in the processing of legacy & advanced node silicon wafers, next-generation substrates, wafer and panel level packages, compound semiconductors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, microLED & miniLED displays, and micro-fluidic consumables for genomics. With innovative technologies designed to optimize performance and cost of ownership, YES serves as a trusted partner from startups to Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of markets. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California. To learn more about YES’ systems and service offerings, visit yieldengineering.com.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.
P. Kevin Trompak | VP, Business Development
Yield Engineering Systems
+1 510-954-6889
sales@yieldengineering.com