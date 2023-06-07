Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Expands Retail Partnership with Bashas’

Texas-style barbecue restaurant to sell retail Hot Links in Arizona and New Mexico

As of May 2023, the Texas-style barbecue brand is excited to offer Dickey’s famous Original Sausage Links, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Links and Hot Links to Bashas’ barbecue loving shoppers so they can serve up some pit-smoked, Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to their friends and family this summer. Bashas, serves as a Division of Raley’s Supermarkets with fifty-five store locations in Arizona and two stores in New Mexico.

“At Dickey’s we always put family first, and that’s why this fantastic retail collaboration with Bashas is sure to be a great success,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are thrilled to be offering our Original, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Links and Hot Links for their guest to enjoy at home with family and friends.”

While many retailers across the country offer Dickey’s Original and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Ropes, Bashas is the very first retailer to carry the brands Original and Jalapeno Cheddar Links.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

