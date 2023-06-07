'We were so grateful': Trails Carolina Therapists Support Local Students on Mental Health and Wellness Day
An example of how Trails Carolina uses therapeutic activities to guide students and families through emotional processing and communication.
Trails therapists volunteer at AC Reynolds Middle School on Mental Health and Wellness Day, promoting mental well-being through activities and discussions.
We were grateful to be a small part of it. We're hopeful that we helped to plant some seeds that these kids can use when they face challenging situations in the future.”BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trails Carolina, a leading therapeutic wilderness program for youth and teenagers located in Lake Toxaway, NC, in Transylvania County, is proud to announce the participation of their clinical team members in a Mental Health and Wellness Day at AC Reynolds Middle School. The Student Leadership Committee organized the event to promote mental well-being and self-care among students.
— Trails Carolina Family Services Director, Leah Madamba
On Monday, May 1, four dedicated Trails Carolina team members, including licensed therapists and experienced clinicians, volunteered their time at AC Reynolds Middle School. Primary Therapist Amanda Mojave, Primary Therapist Sarah James, Family Services Director Leah Madamba, and Clinical Assistant Alec Rothschild actively participated in various student-focused activities throughout the day.
AC Reynolds Middle School, located in Buncombe County, NC, served as the Mental Health and Wellness Day venue. The Trails Carolina team members actively engaged with students, fostering a positive environment and emphasizing the importance of mental well-being.
The Student Leadership Committee played a crucial role in organizing the event, taking charge of distributing donated snacks and wellness bags. They also curated an engaging afternoon with self-care activities for their fellow students. Trails Carolina provided feelings wheel stickers to the students as part of their contribution, encouraging them to explore and express their emotions.
Leah Madamba, Family Services Director at Trails Carolina, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support the school community. "As we witnessed today, these teachers and students have a lot going on, so we were grateful to be a small part of it. We're hopeful that we helped to plant some seeds that these kids can use when they face challenging situations in the future," said Madamba.
Trails Carolina is committed to supporting local communities and promoting adolescent mental health awareness. Their participation in events like Mental Health and Wellness Day in the local community reflects their dedication to empowering young individuals and their parents and families and equipping them with tools for resilience and self-care.
Trails Carolina's wilderness therapy programs are licensed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and accredited by The Association for Experiential Education, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and COGNIA for academic excellence. Trails Carolina's treatment program helps support children and teens dealing with anxiety, depression, behavioral issues, manipulative behavior, suicidal thoughts, attachment issues, school refusal, and more.
Visit https://trailscarolina.com or call (800) 975-7303 for more details about Trails Carolina's wilderness therapy program for at-risk students. Hear from Executive Director of Trails Carolina, Graham Shannonhouse.
