McKee Administration Announces Learn365RI RFP Seeking Proposals for Advanced Learning Beyond the 180 Day School Year

RHODE ISLAND, June 7 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today announced a Request for Proposals (RPF) for nearly $4 million in grants to foster new or expanded initiatives to promote learning beyond the formal school day and beyond the traditional 180-day school year. The Advancing Learning Beyond the 180-Day School Year grant program is part of the Governor's Learn365RI initiative, with the long-term goal of improving student learning outcomes and increasing three key metrics:

Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) mathematics and English Language Arts scores School attendance rates Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates

"If we are going to catch up with our neighboring states and recover from the impact of the pandemic, we know there needs to be additional learning time outside of the school day," said Governor McKee. "Out-of-school learning time can be fun, engaging, and inspiring while also supporting academic skill development. These dollars will assist municipalities in creating and expanding out-of-school learning opportunities for all students while helping us close learning gaps and increase student achievement."

"Every day is a new chance for our children to learn and grow, and the Learn 365 RI model will help families seize that opportunity," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "I encourage all of Rhode Island's local leaders to join the Learn 365 Municipal Compact and to help us build a statewide system of out-of-school educational programs. Together, we can give every Rhode Island student the high-quality education they deserve and put them on a path to lifelong success."

The funding is provided through the federal Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund. Funding will be awarded by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to municipalities in grants ranging between $50,000 and $400,000. Partnerships between municipalities and Local Education Agencies (LEAs) and/or Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) are strongly encouraged to ensure the effectiveness of proposed plans. The application deadline is Friday, June 30th, 4:00 p.m.

Request for Proposals and Required Application Forms:

All proposals must include the following forms:

Application Cover Form, with the signature of the City or Town Mayor, Town Administrator, or Town Manager Signed Municipal Education Compact (scan of signed document) Application Program Narrative Form (8-page limit for Standard Grants only; 12-page limit for Standard plus Expanded Grants) Standard Grant Budget Request Form Standard Grant Budget Narrative Form Applicants applying for more than $50,000 must also complete:

Expanded Grant Budget Request Form Expanded Grant Budget Narrative Form

"As a state, we know that high-quality, in- and out-of-school learning experiences will help students get back on track post-pandemic and help Rhode Island meet Massachusetts levels of academic performance," said Commissioner Infante-Green. "To help all students succeed, Rhode Island is shifting culture from a focus on just 180 school days of learning to 365 days with the goal of 1 million hours of additional learning as part of the Learn365RI initiative. I encourage organizations committed to supporting our children reach their highest potential to consider applying for this grant program."

