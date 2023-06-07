Residential Pest Control Products Market is likely to witness a worth of $11.5 billion, rising at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2031

Residential Pest Control Products -amr

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising investments on R&D and new and product developments by the top market players like Rentokil Initial Plc and Brandenburg is expected to fuel the demand for the technologically advanced residential pest control products across the developed and developing nations.

Residential Pest Control Products Market Overview 2022 to 2031:-

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Residential Pest Control Products Market," The residential Residential Pest Control Products Market Size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Residential pest control products Market Trends are Opening Up New Avenues for Innovation and Research :-

Residential pest control products are popularly used to control the population of pests like insects, rodents, weeds, wasps, ants, and others that may spread parasitic and infectious diseases. The residential pest control products can kill various flies, such as houseflies, mosquitoes, black fly, and horse-flies and other harmful pests in the residential settings. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to boost the demand for the fly traps during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, around 17% of the infectious diseases are caused by the flies and it results in over 700,000 deaths each year across the globe. Furthermore, the prevalence of cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and leprosy is increasing in underdeveloped and developing economies owing to lack of awareness regarding the hygiene and cleanliness, poor standards of living, and low disposable income of consumers. The low product penetration in the developing and underdeveloped economies is presenting a challenge as well as a huge growth opportunity to the manufacturers of residential pest control products.

Implementation of stringent government regulations in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe, toward conservation of environment and favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides is expected to drive the growth of the global residential pest control products market. In addition, constant changes in climatic conditions is a prominent factor for growth of pests, as pests survive at elevated temperature. However, toxicity and health-related issues due to chemicals present in pesticides are a significant factor restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, ongoing R&D activities to increase the dependency on bio-based pesticides are expected to offer lucrative Residential Pest Control Products Market Opportunities.

The residential pest control products market is segmented on the basis of type, application techniques, pest type, distribution channel, and region.

Depending on type, the market is categorized into chemical control, physical pest control, and organic pest control.

The chemical control segment is further bifurcated into pesticides, rodenticides, poison baits, and others.

The physical pest control segment is divided into traps and bait stations, glue boards, noisemakers, bug zappers, and others.

Region-wise, North America dominated the global residential pest control products market, garnering a market share of 34.3% in 2021. The increased awareness regarding the diseases spread by pests, increased product penetration in the U.S., rising healthcare costs, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, and rising residential applications are the major factors that led to the dominance of the U.S. and eventually, North America in the global residential pest control products market.

Leading market players of the global residential pest control products market analyzed in the research include

*BASF SE, Bayer AG

*ANTICIMEX, EcoClear Products

*ECOLAB

*FMC CORPORATION

*SYNGENTA, NBC ENVIRONMENT

*ADAMA Ltd

*SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

*CORTEVA

*Bell Laboratories Inc.

*RATSENSE, Brandenburg

*PelGar International

Key findings of the study

1 The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to reach a market value of $2,271.0 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.4%, from 2022 to 2031.

2 By type, the chemical control segment held the largest market share of 62.2% in 2031, and is estimated to reach a value of $6,720.6 million by 2031.

3 By application techniques, the dusters segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5%, during the forecast period.

4 By pest type, the insects segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period.

