TWAICE Expands Battery Simulation Tool with Additional Electric-Thermal Aging Simulation Models

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, the leading provider of battery analytics software, today announced a significant update to its simulation modeling software. The company has begun offering its simulation software with electric-thermal aging models based on TWAICE’s database of battery parameters, which TWAICE now supplements with data from customer testing or manufacturer data sheets. The updates mean the simulation model does not require hardware testing to anticipate electric-thermal aging.



“We’re excited to give our customers more options to simulate electric-thermal behavior, battery degradation, and lifetime,” says Dr. Michael Baumann, Co-CEO & Founder of TWAICE. “Our simulation models continue to push the technical boundaries, and with the expansion of our portfolio of electric-thermal aging models, we’re able to make simulations available to more customers. Engineers, as well as decision-makers, will benefit from reliable and early insights into the battery cell.”

TWAICE’s battery simulation model enables engineers to test the performance of their battery cells in any scenario, learning how to best optimize their products while limiting aging. Depending on the level of modeling, the software uses TWAICE’s internal battery database and information on specific battery cells to simulate any application of lithium-ion batteries without requiring engineers to physically test the desired scenario.

TWAICE's product portfolio now consists of three strategically designed models, each addressing a specific set of user requirements:

Base Model: Providing performance indications based on cell chemistry, this model utilizes data from TWAICE's internal battery database and is a robust entry point for those seeking initial understanding of different cell chemistries and their behavior, especially regarding aging and lifetime. What’s more, this model can be delivered immediately.

Providing performance indications based on cell chemistry, this model utilizes data from TWAICE's internal battery database and is a robust entry point for those seeking initial understanding of different cell chemistries and their behavior, especially regarding aging and lifetime. What’s more, this model can be delivered immediately. Customized Base Model: This model merges the base model with available data for a specific cell from the manufacturer, customer, and the TWAICE database. Customers who already selected their cell or identified a shortlist of cells can leverage this approach to gain early insights into the battery performance and aging in their specific use case.

This model merges the base model with available data for a specific cell from the manufacturer, customer, and the TWAICE database. Customers who already selected their cell or identified a shortlist of cells can leverage this approach to gain early insights into the battery performance and aging in their specific use case. Premium Model: As the most comprehensive offering, the Premium Model is enhanced with measurements conducted at TWAICE's testing facilities and integrates advanced features such as degradation mode, OCV aging, and modeling of swelling force. This model is designed for customers seeking higher levels of precision and validation when simulating battery performance and degradation.



In addition to the advancements in the simulation model portfolio, TWAICE continues to support customers during the in-life phase with sophisticated data analytics. These services provide invaluable insights into the operational health and performance of batteries, contributing significantly to the optimization of battery life and overall device performance. TWAICE’s comprehensive approach, combining advanced simulation models with real-time analytics, empowers its clients to make informed, proactive decisions, enhancing the efficiency and lifespan of their battery-powered systems.

In enhancing its battery simulation model with more analysis parameters, TWAICE continues to strengthen its position as a leader in battery lifecycle analytics. Further information about the updated simulation model portfolio is available at www.twaice.com or by contacting sales@twaice.com.

About TWAICE:

TWAICE provides predictive analytics software for companies working with batteries addressing key concerns throughout the entire lifecycle. Customers using TWAICE de-risk their battery business and outperform their peers by increasing battery performance and lifetime. Uniquely combining deep battery knowledge and artificial intelligence on a scalable analytics platform, TWAICE generates actionable insights at every step of the battery lifecycle. In addition to enabling TWAICE products, the analytics platform is a launchpad for customer and partner solutions, leveraging an entire ecosystem of market leaders. TWAICE is committed to increasing the lifetime, efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the products that power the economy of tomorrow.

