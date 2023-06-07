Strategic PricingTM Inspiration Marsha Lindquist Guest Speaker on “Spilling the Tea on GovCon”

Amazon #1 Best Seller Granite Leadership Strategies delivers winning pricing strategy Marsha Lindquist, Strategic Pricing Expert

Listen to Teresa Moon of Parabilis’ Spilling the Tea on Gov Con interview author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors

Prosperous Government contractors know the tools to get to their desired price target and examine all the strategic pricing possibilities early for each bid they pursue” — Marsha Lindquist

The Spilling the Tea on GovCon podcast, featuring Marsha Lindquist, offers listeners a front-row seat to hear the best pricing concepts that Government contractors need the most. Winning strategic pricing is vital to the almost $650 billion annual Gov Con market. Listeners can tune into the podcast via LinkedIn at https://lnkd.in/gFYtnHHb. Ms. Lindquist has earned the status as a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. In the Spilling the Tea on GovCon podcast, listeners were given the key pricing secrets and tools that give them the competitive sharpness to reach their target contract price.

RSM Federal’s Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, says in the foreword to the book:

“How many times have you said, “I wish I had been aware of this business strategy when I first started the company.”

Lindquist’s purpose in authoring this book is to foster more open pricing discussions and inspire Federal Gov Cons to begin strategic pricing early in their bidding process. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. Marsha combines firsthand proficiency with decades of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price.

Explained Lindquist:

“Prosperous Government contractors know most, if not all, of the tools to get to their desired price target. They replicate their decision-making process and examine all the strategic pricing possibilities early for each bid they pursue.”

The book promises results for Gov Con leaders. As an Amazon reviewer commented:

“You will learn something new every time you open this book. It is full of excellent and well-written information.” Marsha frequently talks about the more than two dozen strategic pricing tools that every contractor should have in their toolbox. Book site: https://www.SecretsOfStrategicPricingGovCon.com

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert for Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellow & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as the ProPricer 2021 Future of Pricing Honoree.

