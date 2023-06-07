Pinnacle Partners with Pasadena ISD for Career Day Event

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle, a data-driven reliability company, is joining forces with Pasadena Independent School District to host an upcoming career day on June 15. All rising juniors and seniors who attend high school in Pasadena ISD are invited to learn about eight common career tracks, including finance, project management, software development, industrial inspection, CAD, marketing, IT, and data science.



“Pasadena ISD is thrilled about this opportunity for our students,” said DeeAnn Powell, superintendent of Pasadena ISD. “There are so many different career paths that exist today, and as a high school student, it can be difficult to know which path is right for you. The opportunity to gain insight into various career paths from people currently in those roles is an invaluable experience for our students as they plan their futures.”

During this event, students will participate in a rotational tour where they will meet with Pinnacle employees from a variety of disciplines to learn more about common roles and career paths within each department. Additionally, students will learn more about the required educational background or experience for various career paths, how to write a resume, and interview skills.

“We highly value partnering with our local community to help equip and educate students on the impact they can have on the world through their career,” said Nathanael Ince, Vice President of Business Development at Pinnacle. “Service is at the heart of what we do, and we want our service to have a lasting impact on everyone we interact with. At Pinnacle, we have the vision of making the world reliable, and we believe that working with our local community leaders to equip the next generation of future problem solvers will help our communities continue to make a sustainable impact in the future.”

The event will be held at Pinnacle’s corporate office in Pasadena, Texas. For more information about Pinnacle, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

About Pinnacle

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Pinnacle is exclusively focused on helping industrial facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, and water and wastewater industries better leverage their data to improve reliability performance, resulting in increased production, optimized reliability and maintenance spend, and improved process safety and environmental impact. Pinnacle is privately held and has been consistently recognized for its growth by Inc. Magazine, the Houston Business Journal, and more. For more information, visit pinnaclereliability.com.

