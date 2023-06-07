New Saratoga Springs Self Storage Facility Located in Lehi, UT
We are proud to announce the opening of our brand new self-storage facility in Western Lehi and in the city of Saratoga Springs, UT.SARATOGA SPRINGS AND LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce the opening of our brand new self-storage facility in Western Lehi and in the city of Saratoga Springs, UT. Our facility offers a range of features to ensure that our customers have the best possible storage experience.
Convenient Access:
Located just off Redwood Road and North of Crossroads Boulevard, our self-storage facility in Saratoga Springs, UT provides easy access to customers from all over the area. Whether you’re a homeowner looking to store some extra furniture or a business in need of storage for inventory, our location is convenient and easily accessible.
On-Site Management:
At our self-storage facility, we have a team of friendly and professional on-site managers who are always ready to assist our clients. Whether you need help choosing the right size storage unit, or have questions about how Self-Storage can help your business grow, our on-site management team is here to help.
Heated and Cooled Storage Units:
One of the standout features of our self-storage facility in Saratoga Springs, UT is our heated and cooled storage units. This means that no matter what you’re storing, whether it’s documents or antiques, you can rest easy knowing that they are being stored in a climate-controlled environment with filtered air that protects them from extreme changes in temperatures, smells and dust, which help keep your possessions in great condition.
State-of-the-Art Security Systems:
Security is a top priority at our self-storage facility in Saratoga Springs, UT. We understand that our customers are entrusting us with their valuable belongings, which is why we have invested in a state-of-the-art access control system that provides access to authorized personnel only. Our facility has over 64 video surveillance cameras and includes technology that allows you to personally monitor your unit.
Variety of Unit Sizes:
We understand that storage needs can vary greatly from customer to customer, which is why we offer a range of unit sizes to accommodate different needs. Our units range from small closet-sized spaces to large mini warehouse sized units, so whether you need to store a few boxes or an entire household of furniture, we have a storage solution for you.
View our self storage unit sizes by clicking here.
Drive-Up Access:
For customers who need to store large or heavy items, our self-storage facility in Saratoga Springs, UT offers drive-up access to many of our units. This makes it easy to load and unload your belongings, saving you time and effort.
Affordable Prices:
We believe that people should have access to high quality and affordable self storage options. Which is why we offer affordable prices on all of our units. Whether you need a long term storage solution or a short term one, we have options to fit your budget.
Flexible Renting Options:
We understand that storage needs can change over time, which is why we offer flexible renting options at our self-storage facility on the city line of West Lehi and Saratoga Springs, UT. Whether you need to rent for years, or for just a few months, we will work with you to ensure that your storage experience is as hassle-free as possible. Our rental agreements are simple, easy to understand and unlike some of the big competitors, we work hard to make storage easy and affordable. We are growing rapidly and we do this by providing an excellent facility, top quality service, and support all at fair pricing.
Our new self-storage facility in Saratoga Springs, UT offers a range of features and amenities to ensure that our customers have the best possible storage experience. From convenient access to on-site management, heated and cooled storage units, and state-of-the-art security, we have everything you need to store your belongings with confidence. Contact us today to learn more about our self-storage facility conveniently located in Saratoga Springs and Lehi Utah and to reserve your storage unit.
Matthew Frandsen
Saratoga Storage
+1 385-336-2600
email us here