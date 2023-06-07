Industrial Adhesives Market Growing Demands, latest developments and Business Outlook 2020 to 2027

Industrial Adhesives Market Composition

The water-based adhesives segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial adhesives market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-based adhesives segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global industrial adhesives market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand from various end-use industries such as construction, aerospace, and others.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The vinyl segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global industrial adhesives market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is This is attributed to rising demand from packaging sector because of its properties such as high adhesion towards various substrates, non-toxic, and ecofriendly nature, and others.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the industrial adhesives market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding nearly of the global industrial adhesives market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. In addition, the region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of established and fastest developing consumer bases such as electrical and electronics, packaging industry and aerospace industry. On the other hand, the market across North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global industrial adhesives market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp, Jowat SE, Pidilite Industries Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, and Delo. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Surge in demand from the packaging industry and growth of the automotive industry in developing regions drive the global industrial adhesives market. However, environmental regulations associated with volatile organic compound (VoC) hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for low VOC, green, and sustainable adhesives and growth in end use industries in the emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the industrial adhesives market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

According to the report, the global industrial adhesives industry garnered $39.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $54.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

