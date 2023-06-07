CybeReady Joins Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer First Program for Security Awareness Training
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced the company has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. The Customer First program is a commitment to sourcing transparent customer reviews and shows user trust and credibility. The company’s fully managed security awareness training platform is recommended by 100% of customers on Gartner Peer Insights and rated 4.6 out of 5 stars as of June 5, 2023 based on 32 reviews in the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market. Customers rated CybeReady favorably for customer experience, evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, service and support, and product capabilities.
Started on February, 2021, the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program serves as a platform for utilizing customer insights to drive product development, service and support, using review-based feedback. The program requires that participating vendors host a review-sourcing widget on a publicly accessible webpage, allowing any customer to both read and write reviews. Companies that join the program represent a commitment to ensure every user of the provider’s products/services will have an equal opportunity to share honest, unbiased feedback, regardless of whether it is positive or negative.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. These reviews assist IT professionals in making more insightful purchase decisions and allow technology providers to improve their products by receiving objective unbiased feedback from their customers. The CybeReady Fully Managed Security Awareness Training Platform profile is available at https://gtnr.it/3N90kIT.
CybeReady continuously trains enterprise employees to avoid cyberattacks -- in 42 languages across 66 countries worldwide. The CybeReady platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture through frequent (at least monthly) engagements with each employee, leveling up the security culture and practice and building lasting readiness to cyberattacks. With security teams often overloaded today with a nearly insurmountable number of tasks, the CybeReady platform is fully-automated and provides everything needed to run right out of the box.
“CybeReady trains your user base to ignore phishing. Easy setup and user-friendly. Our users are actually learning,” said an IT Systems Engineer at a mid-size manufacturing organization in his Gartner Peer Insights review of CybeReady.
In another review, an IT Security & Risk Manager wrote: “Try this service before deciding on other options, It’s worth the POC. CybeReady shows a strong commitment to the customer experience by being there for you. Easy to implement and truly no effort until going live. Once the service is operational the service manager has minimum effort to maintain the service.”
"We take immense pride in our commitment to being a Gartner Peer Insights Customer First vendor. We believe this is not just a milestone for us, but a testament to our unwavering dedication to placing customers at the heart of our innovation journey," said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. "Our commitment to continuous learning and adaptation has always been fueled by customer feedback, and becoming part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program is a validation of this approach."
Visit Gartner Peer Insights to learn more about CybeReady at https://gtnr.it/3N8ITZ0.
Resources:
● CybeReady Case Studies - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/case-studies
● CybeReady White Papers - https://cybeready.com/resource-center/white-papers
● The Ultimate Guide of Security Awareness Training - https://cybeready.com/complete-guide-cyber-awareness
Gartner®, Peer Insights™ and the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First badge are trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization’s commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and London. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
