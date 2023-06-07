Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market Predicted to Grow at 4.5% CAGR. Co-Processed Excipients

Reports And Data

The excipient may be a pharmacologically inactive element formulated along with the active ingredient of medications.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for Sugar-Based Excipients Market had a valuation of USD 1,026.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market expansion is being driven by several factors, including the increasing utilization of co-processed excipients to improve the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Additionally, the rapid growth of the global generics market, resulting from the expiration of patents for numerous blockbuster drugs, is contributing to the market's growth. Furthermore, the development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) is also playing a significant role in the market's expansion.

However, the market growth may be hindered to some extent by stringent regulatory requirements, which can lead to a shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites.

Excipients are pharmacologically inactive substances that are formulated alongside active ingredients in medications. They serve various purposes such as providing substance to the formulation, ensuring stability, facilitating drug absorption, and addressing pharmacokinetic considerations. These excipients range from simple sugars to complex polymers and carbohydrates. Sugar-based excipients are commonly used in oral medications, especially those intended for children. They are widely employed in antibiotics and cough syrups for children, utilizing substances like sucrose, sorbitol, glycerol, and saccharin sodium. The use of sugar-based excipients helps mitigate the bitterness of active agents. Among these, mannitol is a commonly used sugar-based excipient that acts as an expensive diluent and provides a refreshing sensation when used in chewable tablets.

Segments Covered in the Report

The sugar-based excipients market is segmented based on type, application, and regional outlook. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. Actual sugars refer to natural sugars derived from sources such as sucrose, glucose, and fructose. Sugar alcohols, on the other hand, are polyols that have a sweet taste but are less caloric than actual sugars. Examples of sugar alcohols include sorbitol, mannitol, and xylitol. Artificial sweeteners are synthetic substances that provide sweetness without the calories of actual sugars, and common examples include aspartame, sucralose, and saccharin.

When considering the application of sugar-based excipients, they are utilized in various forms such as powders/granules, direct compression sugars, and crystals/syrups. Powders and granules are commonly used in pharmaceutical formulations as fillers, binders, or disintegrating agents. Direct compression sugars are specifically designed for direct tablet compression, providing the necessary sweetness and functionality in solid oral dosage forms. Crystals and syrups find application in liquid formulations, providing sweetness and improving the palatability of oral syrups, suspensions, or solutions.

From a regional perspective, the market scope encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent key markets for sugar-based excipients, with varying demand and growth opportunities. North America and Europe are mature markets, characterized by a well-established pharmaceutical industry and a focus on innovative drug formulations. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector, driven by a growing population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also experiencing significant market expansion, attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising pharmaceutical investments.

Overall, the segmentation of the sugar-based excipients market by type, application, and regional outlook provides a comprehensive understanding of the industry's dynamics and opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders operating in the market.

Strategic development:

The sugar-based excipients market is experiencing strategic development as companies focus on various initiatives to strengthen their position in the industry. Some key strategic developments in the market include:

Product Launches: Companies are introducing new sugar-based excipient products to cater to the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. These product launches aim to offer improved functionality, enhanced solubility, and better taste masking properties. By expanding their product portfolios, companies can meet the diverse requirements of pharmaceutical formulations and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Research and Development: To stay at the forefront of innovation, companies are investing in research and development activities to develop novel sugar-based excipients. These efforts aim to enhance the performance and versatility of excipients, ensuring they meet the stringent quality standards and regulatory requirements of the pharmaceutical industry. R&D activities enable companies to offer differentiated products and stay ahead of their competitors.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Companies are forming strategic collaborations and partnerships to leverage each other's strengths and capabilities. Such collaborations enable knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and technology transfer, leading to the development of advanced sugar-based excipients. Collaborative efforts also facilitate market expansion by accessing new geographic regions and customer segments.

Acquisition and Expansion: Companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and expand their product offerings. By acquiring complementary businesses or technologies, companies can enhance their capabilities and broaden their customer base. Expansion initiatives, such as setting up new manufacturing facilities or distribution networks, enable companies to cater to the increasing demand for sugar-based excipients in emerging markets.

Quality and Regulatory Compliance: Companies are focusing on maintaining high-quality standards and complying with regulatory guidelines. Adhering to strict quality control measures ensures the safety and efficacy of sugar-based excipients used in pharmaceutical formulations. Companies that prioritize quality and regulatory compliance gain the trust and confidence of customers and stakeholders, positioning themselves as reliable suppliers in the market.

Overall, these strategic developments in the sugar-based excipients market aim to drive growth, innovation, and competitiveness. By continuously investing in research, product development, collaborations, and quality assurance, companies can capitalize on the increasing demand for sugar-based excipients and effectively meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the sugar-based excipients market is characterized by the presence of a few key players that dominate the industry. These companies have established their market positions through a combination of product offerings, strategic initiatives, and strong distribution networks. Some of the major players currently leading the market include DFE Pharma, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, and Meggle AG.

These companies have achieved prominence in the market by offering a diverse range of high-quality sugar-based excipient products that cater to the specific needs of the pharmaceutical industry. They have invested significantly in research and development activities to innovate and develop new excipient formulations with improved functionalities. Moreover, these key players have established strong relationships with customers and have extensive distribution networks that enable them to effectively reach global markets.

In addition to their product portfolios, these companies focus on strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive edge. They engage in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to expand their market presence, enhance their capabilities, and access new customer segments. By investing in advanced manufacturing facilities and adhering to stringent quality control measures, these companies ensure the consistent supply of high-quality sugar-based excipients to meet the growing demand.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the sugar-based excipients market is characterized by the dominance of a few major players who have established their market positions through a combination of product innovation, strategic initiatives, and strong distribution networks. As the market continues to grow, these key players are expected to maintain their leadership positions while also facing competition from emerging players seeking to gain a foothold in the industry.

In conclusion, the global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.