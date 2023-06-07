Submit Release
Global Smart Therapies Market Size & Trends

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Therapies Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising adoption of mHealth and government initiatives to digitize healthcare are among the significant drivers of this market. With the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing adoption of IoT in healthcare, and the rising aging population, the smart therapies market witnessed upward market growth. Also, key players in the market are more focused on smart therapy products and services as they have increased their R&D activities and investments in the smart healthcare field.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the artificial intelligence and machine learning segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart therapies market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the patient monitoring and management segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global smart therapies market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period
  • IBM Watson Health, Google Health, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare, Microsoft Healthcare, Tempus, Flatiron Health, 23andMe, Verily Life Sciences, and Roche, among others, are some of the key players in the global smart therapies market

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)
  • Digital Health Tools
  • Genomics and Precision Medicine

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Cardiology
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Drug Discovery and Development
  • Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
  • Patient Monitoring and Management

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Research Institutions

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


