Micron Enables Computationally Intensive AI, Data Analytics and Memory-Focused Workloads With High-Capacity, High-Performance RDIMM Memory Solutions

Micron’s 96GB high-capacity DDR5 RDIMM memory tames the most demanding data center workloads

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc., (Nasdaq: MU) today announced volume production availability of high-capacity 96GB DDR5 RDIMMs in speeds up to 4800MT/s, which have double the bandwidth compared to DDR4 memory.1 By unlocking the next level of monolithic technology, the integration of Micron’s high-density memory solutions empowers artificial intelligence (AI) and in-memory database workloads and eliminates the need for costly die stacking that also adds latency. Micron’s 96GB DDR5 RDIMM modules are qualified with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. Additionally, the Supermicro 8125GS — an AMD-based system — includes the Micron 96GB DDR5 modules and is an excellent platform for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and deep learning training, and industrial server workloads.



“Delivering high-capacity memory solutions that enable the right performance for compute-intensive workloads is essential to Micron’s role as a leading memory innovator and manufacturer. Micron’s 96GB DDR5 DRAM module establishes a new optimized total cost of ownership solution for our customers,” stated Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Compute Products Group. “Our collaboration with a flexible system provider like Supermicro leverages each of our strengths to provide customers with the latest memory technology to address their most challenging data center needs.”

“Supermicro’s time-to-market collaboration with Micron benefits a wide variety of key customers,” said Don Clegg, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Supermicro. “Micron’s portfolio of advanced memory and storage products, aligned with Supermicro’s broad server and storage innovations deliver validated, tested, and proven solutions for data center deployments and advanced workloads.”

Utilizing 4th Gen AMD Zen 4 core processors and Micron DDR5-4800MT/s using the stream workload results were 2x (378 GB/sec) compared to 3rd Gen AMD Zen 3 core processors and Micron DDR4-3200MT/s (189 GB/sec).

