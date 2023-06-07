Finch Announces Additional Funding from Global Financial Technology Platform

Intuit Ventures will help drive Finch’s expanded presence in the Open Employment Data Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch , the #1 API for employment systems, today announced additional funding led by Intuit Ventures , the venture capital fund of Intuit , the maker of TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp . This is following its $40 million Series B just four months prior in February 2023, co-led by Menlo Ventures and General Catalyst.



As the leader in the Open Employment Data Ecosystem, Finch is excited by the opportunity to deepen its relationship with Intuit. The company’s Intuit payroll is the #1 payroll provider for small businesses.

An Open Employment Data Ecosystem fosters data connectivity and integrated systems. For HR teams, this is essential to not only streamline processes and boost productivity, but also to empower strategic decision-making to better meet organizational objectives and serve employee needs.

“Today’s employers are demanding their systems of record speak to one another so they can get the best insights into their operations. By opening up the Employment Data Ecosystem, Finch can unlock the full potential of the suite of solutions that utilize HR, payroll and benefits data,” said Jeremy Zhang, CEO at Finch. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Intuit Ventures as we continue this important work of growing the Open Employment Data Ecosystem, enabling HR, finance and operations teams to drive business success.”

"We are constantly looking to invest in innovative companies that are solving critical problems facing our customers,” said Adam Coccari, Managing Director of Intuit Ventures. “Finch’s unified API currently enables our partners and small business customers to seamlessly connect apps to their data in QuickBooks Payroll so the products that they love work together. We look forward to collaborating with Finch as they build deeper integrations to serve developers and our joint customers.”

This funding round comes as Finch’s momentum continues to build in the industry. The company has achieved a 12x increase in revenue since its Series A round in June 2022, with over 2 million employees now connected through the Finch platform. Finch has also recently won several industry awards including GGV Capital’s Embedded Fintech 50 2023 , On Deck’s 2023 List of Promising Companies Tackling Problems Worth Solving and Built In’s Best Startups to Work for in San Francisco 2023 .

About Finch

The #1 Employment API, Finch makes it possible to access org-wide directory, payroll and benefits data across 200+ payroll, HRIS and benefits systems — all through a single integration. As the world moves toward standardized, open and interconnected data systems, Finch provides the connective infrastructure underpinning the employment sector. Learn more about how Finch empowers innovators to access the global employment ecosystem at tryfinch.com .