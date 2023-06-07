Viscose Fiber Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2023–2028

Reports And Data

Viscose Fiber Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for viscose fiber experienced significant strength in 2020 and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate in terms of revenue over the projected period. The increasing demand for household and medical textiles, along with its expanding applications in industries like automotive and construction, are major drivers of the market's revenue growth. Moreover, the rising purchasing power of consumers worldwide, leading to a higher demand for apparel, is anticipated to further propel market expansion.

Viscose staple fibers are biodegradable fibers with a texture similar to cotton. These fibers are produced using wood pulp and cotton pulp. Viscose staple fiber is a synthetic textile made from viscose, which is derived from the degradation of cellulosic materials. It can be utilized to manufacture fabrics for clothing and household textiles, either in a pure form or blended with other materials. Many textile manufacturers combine viscose staple fiber with cotton and linen to enhance the fabric's strength, sheen, or elasticity. Additionally, due to its high wet modulus of elasticity, viscose is utilized in medical textiles such as bandages, enabling them to maintain their shape even after repeated stretching.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

• Aditya Birla Group

• Lenzing

• Sanyou

• Sateri Chemical Fibre

• Xinjiang Zhongtai

• Aoyang Technology

• Xiangsheng

• Shandong Bohi

• Yibin Grace Group Company

• Zhejiang Fulida

• Silver Hawk

• Manasi Shunquan

• Kelheim-Fibres

• Xinxiang Bailu

• Nanjing Chemical Fiber

• Somet Fiber

• Jilin Chemical Fiber

Notable Innovation of Viscose Fiber Market

The viscose fiber market has witnessed notable innovations in recent years. Viscose, also known as rayon, is a versatile and popular type of fiber derived from natural sources such as wood pulp. It has gained significant attention due to its sustainability and eco-friendly nature compared to synthetic fibers.

Here are some notable innovations in the viscose fiber market:

1. Eco-friendly production processes: One of the significant innovations in the viscose fiber market is the development of more environmentally friendly production processes. Traditional viscose production involved the use of hazardous chemicals, such as carbon disulfide, which posed health risks to workers and had negative environmental impacts. However, innovative production methods now focus on closed-loop systems, which reduce chemical emissions and water usage, resulting in a more sustainable and responsible viscose production process.

2. Nanotechnology applications: Nanotechnology has made its way into the viscose fiber industry, offering exciting possibilities for enhanced functionality. Researchers have been able to incorporate nanoparticles into viscose fibers, providing them with unique properties such as antibacterial or UV-resistant properties. This innovation has opened up new avenues for applications in various industries, including healthcare, apparel, and outdoor textiles.

3. Blend innovations: Viscose fibers are often blended with other natural or synthetic fibers to improve their performance and create innovative textile products. Innovations in blending techniques have resulted in improved strength, durability, and moisture-wicking capabilities of viscose blends. For example, blending viscose with natural fibers like cotton or linen can enhance breathability and comfort in textiles, while blending it with synthetic fibers like polyester can improve stretchability and wrinkle resistance.

4. Sustainable sourcing: In recent years, there has been a strong focus on the sustainability of raw materials used in viscose fiber production. Innovations in this area involve the sourcing of wood pulp from responsibly managed forests or alternative renewable sources, such as bamboo or eucalyptus. These sustainable sourcing practices ensure that the viscose fiber industry contributes to forest conservation and reduces its ecological footprint.

5. Enhanced performance finishes: Innovations in finishing treatments have allowed for improved performance characteristics in viscose fibers. Manufacturers have developed innovative finishing techniques that enhance properties such as moisture management, stain resistance, flame retardancy, and color fastness. These advancements have expanded the application possibilities of viscose fibers in various industries, including sportswear, home textiles, and technical textiles.

Overall, the viscose fiber market has witnessed notable innovations in terms of eco-friendly production processes, nanotechnology applications, blending techniques, sustainable sourcing, and enhanced performance finishes. These innovations contribute to the growing popularity and market demand for viscose fibers as a sustainable and versatile textile material.

Detailed Segmentation in Our Report:

For the purpose of this report, the global viscose fiber market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Ordinary Fiber

• High Wet Modulus Fiber

• Strong Fiber

• Modified Fiber

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Spinning Clothing

• Home Textiles

• Medical Textiles

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Benelux

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

