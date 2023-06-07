eXp Realty Names Chime as Trusted eXp Solution Provider

Fast-growing brokerage adds Chime as preferred CRM

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an award-winning real estate tech innovator, today announced it has been named a Trusted Solution Provider for eXp Realty , “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™”. With a global community of more than 88,000 agents, eXp Realty is committed to empowering real estate professionals with cutting-edge technology, purpose-built to help agents work smarter, not harder. In this spirit, eXp will now add Chime’s award-winning CRM as a trusted solution, proven to help real estate professionals close more deals faster. Powered by intuitive AI and featuring a breadth of unique features from IDX to Chime’s Smart Plans to social media marketing, Chime was identified as a market-leading innovator, ideally positioned to support the growing needs of eXp Realty. To learn more visit HERE .

A visionary in the real estate industry, eXp Realty is a cloud-based brokerage powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive no matter where they are located. As a result, eXp Realty agents keenly understand the power of innovative technology tools to streamline and automate time-consuming tasks, increase productivity, and grow their business more effectively. Innately powered by AI and featuring essential time-saving automation, Chime is widely recognized as a powerful lead conversion platform trusted by more than 40,000 agents nationwide.

Chime’s innovative CRM drives exceptional results, making it a powerful tool for brokerages like eXp seeking to recruit and retain top talent. With new features unveiled monthly, eXp Realty agents can feel confident they have access to the most cutting-edge technology needed to be successful and its easy-to-use interface ensures agents are up and running quickly.

“Today’s agents are under intense pressure, from shifting market conditions to increased industry competition, making their day-to-day jobs harder than ever,” said Joe Daee, Vice President, Global Enterprise Sales, Chime. “Since our inception, we have been razor-focused on serving the unique needs of the real estate industry and consistently invest in our suite of products to support this community. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with eXp and empower even more agents to focus on doing what they do best – service their clients.”

To learn more, visit HERE.

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one sales acceleration platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a U.S. subsidiary of Renren, Inc. ( RENN ). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/ .