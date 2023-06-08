PRECIOUS EUROPE”, a 3-year campaign concerning the promotion of European high-quality raisins and premium olive oil
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the context of the EU funded program “PRECIOUS EUROPE”, a Trade Event was organized in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, May 24th 2023 at KHORA Restaurant. The aim of the event was to brief importers, potential buyers, brokers, distributors and generally representatives from the HORECA sector about the superior quality and exquisite taste of the European premium olive oil and raisins that are produced by the Association of Producers’ Organization of Kiato in the area of Corinth, Greece.
During the event, all guests had the opportunity to savor Greek delicacies and experience the modern Greek and Mediterranean gastronomy using European premium products, prepared by the Executive Chef, Alexandros Sperxos Pavlopoulos.
The aim of this initiative was to contribute to the strengthening of exports of Greek products, such as premium olive oil and Corinthian raisins, the development of extroversion of Greek producers in EU markets and to establish communication channels for setting new partnerships.
Website: https://precious-europe.com/
Precious Europe
During the event, all guests had the opportunity to savor Greek delicacies and experience the modern Greek and Mediterranean gastronomy using European premium products, prepared by the Executive Chef, Alexandros Sperxos Pavlopoulos.
The aim of this initiative was to contribute to the strengthening of exports of Greek products, such as premium olive oil and Corinthian raisins, the development of extroversion of Greek producers in EU markets and to establish communication channels for setting new partnerships.
Website: https://precious-europe.com/
Precious Europe
PRECIOUS EUROPE
email us here