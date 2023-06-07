Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size to Rise Worth US$ 13.08 Billion at CAGR 7.5% from 2023 to 2032

insightSLICE Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market- insightSLICE

Rising maternal age and pregnancy complications and a growing focus on improving maternal and neonatal healthcare are driving market growth.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is expected to experience growth in various regions around the world.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market was estimated to be US$ 6.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 13.08 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Fetal and neonatal care equipment refers to medical devices and equipment that are used for the care of newborn babies, particularly those who are born prematurely or have other medical complications.

These devices and equipment are designed to provide specialized care to infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or other neonatal care settings. Fetal and neonatal care equipment includes a wide range of devices, such as incubators, ventilators, phototherapy units, fetal monitors, pulse oximeters, and others. These devices are used for a variety of purposes, including providing respiratory support, maintaining body temperature, providing nutrition, monitoring vital signs, and treating jaundice, among others.

The use of fetal and neonatal care equipment has led to significant improvements in the survival and health outcomes of premature and critically ill infants. Advances in technology and medical research have also led to the development of more advanced and specialized equipment, which has further improved neonatal care. As a result, fetal and neonatal care equipment is an essential component of modern neonatal care and plays a critical role in improving neonatal health outcomes.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

Advancements in medical technologies, including imaging technologies and diagnostic equipment, have led to improved fetal and neonatal care outcomes. For instance, the development of high-frequency ventilators and bubble CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines has improved respiratory care for preterm infants. In addition, the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine technologies has improved healthcare access and coordination, particularly in remote and underserved areas. For example, in India, Phoenix Medical Systems has developed a low-cost, portable neonatal CPAP machine that can be used in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Increasingly, there is a growing focus on improving maternal and neonatal healthcare, particularly in developing countries, to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates. For example, the United Nations has set a target of reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live. To achieve this target, governments are investing in improving healthcare infrastructure and training healthcare providers. For instance, the government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) program in 2016, which provides free antenatal care services to pregnant women in both rural and urban areas.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

As women delay childbirth, there is a higher risk of pregnancy complications and preterm birth. For example, in the United States, the rate of preterm birth among women aged 35-39 is almost double that of women aged 20-24. As a result, there is a growing demand for fetal and neonatal care equipment, particularly in developed countries with aging populations.

In addition, advancements in fertility treatments have led to a higher incidence of multiple births, which also increases the demand for neonatal care equipment. For example, GE Healthcare has developed a range of advanced fetal monitoring systems that can detect fetal distress and reduce the risk of preterm birth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Based on product type, the neonatal equipment segment is typically larger than the fetal equipment segment in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. This is because the demand for neonatal equipment is driven by the high prevalence of preterm births and low birth weight infants, which require specialized care in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 15 million infants are born preterm each year, and the rate of preterm birth is increasing in many countries due to factors such as maternal age and health conditions.

Preterm infants often require respiratory assistance, temperature regulation, and phototherapy for jaundice, all of which are provided by neonatal equipment such as incubators, warmers, respiratory assistance equipment, and phototherapy equipment. In addition, technological advancements have improved the effectiveness and safety of neonatal equipment, driving further demand for these products. Overall, the high demand for neonatal equipment, driven by the prevalence of preterm births and advancements in care, has made this segment the largest in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is expected to experience growth in various regions around the world. In North America, the market is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of preterm births and advancements in medical technologies. The European market is also growing due to government initiatives to improve maternal and neonatal healthcare and the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to a high birth rate, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa market is growing due to government initiatives and the adoption of advanced medical technologies. In South America, Brazil is the largest market for fetal and neonatal care equipment, driven by a high birth rate and increasing healthcare expenditure. Overall, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is being driven by various factors and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Atom Medical Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), GE Healthcare (United States), Getinge AB (Sweden), International Biomedical (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Natus Medical Incorporated (United States), Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Smiths Group plc (United Kingdom), Vyaire Medical Inc. (United States), Weyer GmbH (Germany) and Others.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

> Infant Warmers

> Incubators

> Convertible Warmers & Incubators

> Phototherapy Equipment

> Respiratory Devices

> Others

• 𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

> Blood Pressure Monitors

> Cardiac Monitors

> Pulse Oximeters

> Capnographs

> Integrated Monitoring Devices

> Others

• 𝐅𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

> Ultrasound Devices

> Fetal MRI Systems

> Fetal Monitors

> Fetal Pulse Oximeters

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic centers

• Pediatric Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

