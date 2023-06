Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Size to Rise Worth US$ 13.08 Billion at CAGR 7.5% from 2023 to 2032

insightSLICE Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market- insightSLICE

Rising maternal age and pregnancy complications and a growing focus on improving maternal and neonatal healthcare are driving market growth.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as product type, end-user, and competitive landscape.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market was estimated to be US$ 6.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 13.08 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5%. Fetal and neonatal care equipment refers to medical devices and equipment that are used for the care of newborn babies, particularly those who are born prematurely or have other medical complications.

These devices and equipment are designed to provide specialized care to infants in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or other neonatal care settings. Fetal and neonatal care equipment includes a wide range of devices, such as incubators, ventilators, phototherapy units, fetal monitors, pulse oximeters, and others. These devices are used for a variety of purposes, including providing respiratory support, maintaining body temperature, providing nutrition, monitoring vital signs, and treating jaundice, among others.

The use of fetal and neonatal care equipment has led to significant improvements in the survival and health outcomes of premature and critically ill infants. Advances in technology and medical research have also led to the development of more advanced and specialized equipment, which has further improved neonatal care. As a result, fetal and neonatal care equipment is an essential component of modern neonatal care and plays a critical role in improving neonatal health outcomes.

๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

๐ ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€“

๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž:

Advancements in medical technologies, including imaging technologies and diagnostic equipment, have led to improved fetal and neonatal care outcomes. For instance, the development of high-frequency ventilators and bubble CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines has improved respiratory care for preterm infants. In addition, the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine technologies has improved healthcare access and coordination, particularly in remote and underserved areas. For example, in India, Phoenix Medical Systems has developed a low-cost, portable neonatal CPAP machine that can be used in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited.

๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ง๐ž๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

Increasingly, there is a growing focus on improving maternal and neonatal healthcare, particularly in developing countries, to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates. For example, the United Nations has set a target of reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live. To achieve this target, governments are investing in improving healthcare infrastructure and training healthcare providers. For instance, the government of India launched the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) program in 2016, which provides free antenatal care services to pregnant women in both rural and urban areas.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

As women delay childbirth, there is a higher risk of pregnancy complications and preterm birth. For example, in the United States, the rate of preterm birth among women aged 35-39 is almost double that of women aged 20-24. As a result, there is a growing demand for fetal and neonatal care equipment, particularly in developed countries with aging populations.

In addition, advancements in fertility treatments have led to a higher incidence of multiple births, which also increases the demand for neonatal care equipment. For example, GE Healthcare has developed a range of advanced fetal monitoring systems that can detect fetal distress and reduce the risk of preterm birth.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

Based on product type, the neonatal equipment segment is typically larger than the fetal equipment segment in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market. This is because the demand for neonatal equipment is driven by the high prevalence of preterm births and low birth weight infants, which require specialized care in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 15 million infants are born preterm each year, and the rate of preterm birth is increasing in many countries due to factors such as maternal age and health conditions.

Preterm infants often require respiratory assistance, temperature regulation, and phototherapy for jaundice, all of which are provided by neonatal equipment such as incubators, warmers, respiratory assistance equipment, and phototherapy equipment. In addition, technological advancements have improved the effectiveness and safety of neonatal equipment, driving further demand for these products. Overall, the high demand for neonatal equipment, driven by the prevalence of preterm births and advancements in care, has made this segment the largest in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market.

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is expected to experience growth in various regions around the world. In North America, the market is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of preterm births and advancements in medical technologies. The European market is also growing due to government initiatives to improve maternal and neonatal healthcare and the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to a high birth rate, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa market is growing due to government initiatives and the adoption of advanced medical technologies. In South America, Brazil is the largest market for fetal and neonatal care equipment, driven by a high birth rate and increasing healthcare expenditure. Overall, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is being driven by various factors and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

Atom Medical Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Drรคgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), GE Healthcare (United States), Getinge AB (Sweden), International Biomedical (United States), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (United States), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Natus Medical Incorporated (United States), Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Smiths Group plc (United Kingdom), Vyaire Medical Inc. (United States), Weyer GmbH (Germany) and Others.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ€ข ๐๐ž๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

> Infant Warmers

> Incubators

> Convertible Warmers & Incubators

> Phototherapy Equipment

> Respiratory Devices

> Others

โ€ข ๐๐ž๐จ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ

> Blood Pressure Monitors

> Cardiac Monitors

> Pulse Oximeters

> Capnographs

> Integrated Monitoring Devices

> Others

โ€ข ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

> Ultrasound Devices

> Fetal MRI Systems

> Fetal Monitors

> Fetal Pulse Oximeters

๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ:

โ€ข Hospitals

โ€ข Diagnostic centers

โ€ข Pediatric Clinics

โ€ข Ambulatory Surgical Centers

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

โ€ข North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

โ€ข Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

โ€ข Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

โ€ข South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

