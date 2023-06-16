INSIDEA Appoints New Country Manager To Lead Expansion In The United Kingdom
INSIDEA, a prominent remote work outsourcing platform, proudly introduces Chris Cownden as he joins hands as the new Country Manager for the United Kingdom.
INSIDEA, a prominent remote work outsourcing platform, proudly introduces the latest addition to its stellar lineup! Chris Cownden has joined INSIDEA as the Country Manager for the UK, propelling the organization into new horizons within the British tech market. This strategic appointment signifies INSIDEA's commitment to fortifying its presence in the UK and extending its exceptional services to diverse clients.
— Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA
Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO at INSIDEA, warmly welcomed Chris Cownden, stating, "We are thrilled to have Chris as our new UK Country Manager. With his expertise and market knowledge, we will forge strong partnerships and drive our global mission forward. Together, we will create a brighter future for INSIDEA and the communities we serve."
With a wide-ranging network in the UK, Chris Cownden brings invaluable expertise to INSIDEA's expansion efforts. His profound understanding of market dynamics and extensive knowledge make him an indispensable asset for driving INSIDEA's growth in the region. Chris is a seasoned marketing and business development expert renowned for his innovative and results-driven strategies. His expertise will undoubtedly propel INSIDEA to new heights in the UK and beyond.
Bringing a wealth of expertise in partnerships, and growth strategies, Chris possesses the perfect skill set to spearhead INSIDEA's expansion endeavors in the UK. His innovative and unconventional marketing techniques will unlock fresh opportunities, enabling businesses to flourish in the fiercely competitive British market.
Chris Cownden expressed his excitement, saying, "I'm thrilled to join INSIDEA and lead the expansion in the UK. The British market is dynamic and innovative, and I'm eager to leverage my expertise to help the business thrive. INSIDEA's commitment to excellence and innovation in remote work & outsourcing is inspiring. I'm honored to be part of this visionary team and excited to accelerate INSIDEA's growth in the UK and beyond."
The appointment of Chris Cownden as the Country Manager for the UK exemplifies INSIDEA's dedication to broadening its international presence and achieving remarkable outcomes for its clients.
The INSIDEA team is excited about the promising opportunities in the UK and beyond. Under the exceptional guidance and leadership of Chris Cownden, INSIDEA is perfectly poised to leave a profound impact on the British market, empowering businesses to flourish and thrive in the digital age.
