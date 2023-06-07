Flexographic Printing Machine Market Insight with Growth Strategies By Leading Industry Players By 2028

Reports And Data

Print media plays an important part in communication between producers and customers, as well as in management of commodities transportation by shipping firms.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global flexographic printing machines market exhibited significant strength in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market's expansion is primarily driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for high-quality packaging, rapid industrialization, growing investments in research and development to introduce innovative packaging solutions, and the presence of major industry players worldwide.

Print media plays a vital role in facilitating communication between producers and customers, as well as in managing the transportation of goods by shipping companies. Printed products and articles not only provide information but also help producers establish a favorable perception of their products or brands among consumers. Flexographic printing machines are a type of printing equipment commonly used in packaging and labeling. They represent a more advanced version of letterpress printing and employ water-based or ultraviolet techniques to print on various materials such as paper, plastic, woven, and non-woven materials. These machines are designed for high-capacity printing and are well-suited for medium and long print runs. In packaging and labeling applications, flexographic printing machines with a color capacity of six or more are widely utilized. Furthermore, these machines are employed in industrial printing processes for printing on both sides of the material surfaces.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Segments:

The global flexographic printing machine market can be segmented based on product type, technology, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the market is categorized into three segments: inline type machine, stack type machine, and central impression type machine.

Based on technology, the market is divided into two segments: automatic and semi-automatic flexographic printing machines.

When considering application, the market is further segmented into various industries. These include industrial applications, food and beverage, packaging, labelling, logistics, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, print media, news printing, book/magazine printing, advertisement, and office and administration.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across different regions. These regions include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil and rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and rest of the Middle East & Africa).

This segmentation provides a comprehensive understanding of the global flexographic printing machine market, enabling industry players and stakeholders to identify lucrative opportunities and make informed decisions.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Strategic Developments:

• In October 2020, Comexi Ctec began offering additional consulting solutions including ServiFlex and Virtual ServiFlex, as well as plans to provide online, in-person, and client-in-home training.

• In October 2019, Komori Corporation signed a contract with Shinwa Factory to perform field testing of Impremia NS40, 40-inch Sheet fed Nano graphic Printing System.

• In June 2019, Flipkart moved a large chunk of production and sourcing for private brands from China and Malaysia to India to save money and comply with the government's Make in India regulations.

Flexographic Printing Machine Market Competitive landscape:

The Flexographic Printing Machine market report highlights several major companies that play a significant role in the industry. One of these prominent companies is Barry-Wehmiller Companies, a well-established organization known for its expertise in flexographic printing machinery. With a strong reputation for delivering high-quality solutions, Barry-Wehmiller Companies has been a reliable choice for businesses in need of efficient printing technology.

Another key player in the flexographic printing machine market is BFM S.R.L. This company has made a name for itself by offering innovative and advanced printing machinery solutions. BFM S.R.L. continuously invests in research and development to stay at the forefront of the industry, providing customers with cutting-edge technology and exceptional printing capabilities.

Bobst Group SA is yet another major player in the flexographic printing machine market. With a global presence and a wide range of flexo printing solutions, Bobst Group SA has established itself as a leading provider of high-performance printing machinery. The company's commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction has earned it a strong position in the market.

Codimag is recognized as a prominent manufacturer of flexographic printing machines. The company is known for its innovative printing technology that offers enhanced productivity and print quality. Codimag's solutions cater to various industries, including labels, flexible packaging, and folding cartons, making it a versatile and trusted name in the market.

Comexi is a renowned company specializing in flexible packaging solutions, including flexographic printing machines. With a focus on sustainability and technological advancements, Comexi offers state-of-the-art machinery that ensures optimal printing results while minimizing environmental impact. The company's commitment to sustainable practices has positioned it as a preferred choice for environmentally conscious businesses.

