Serious Games Market Growth Surges as Organizations Embrace Gamified Learning

Major drivers of serious games market include increase in need of better user engagement platforms & rise in usage of mobile-based educational games.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The serious games market was valued at $5.94 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.47%.

The market is impacted by factors such as increase in need for better user engagement platforms across enterprises, surge in usage of mobile-based educational games, and significant adoption of virtual reality in training & development activities. However, lack of awareness about the advantages & usage of serious game, and unsuitable game design are anticipated to hamper the serious games market size.

The serious games market is being driven by several key factors that are shaping its growth and adoption. Firstly, there is a growing recognition of the effectiveness of serious games in various domains, including education, healthcare, defense, and corporate training. These games offer an immersive and interactive learning experience, allowing users to acquire knowledge, develop skills, and enhance decision-making abilities in a engaging and practical manner. As organizations and institutions seek innovative solutions to enhance training and education outcomes, serious games have emerged as a compelling tool to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application.

Secondly, advancements in technology have significantly contributed to the expansion of the serious games market. The availability of powerful computing devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and virtual reality (VR) headsets, has enabled the development of high-quality and immersive gaming experiences. Additionally, the integration of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and machine learning has further enhanced the capabilities and sophistication of serious games. These technological advancements have made serious games more accessible, affordable, and scalable, opening up new opportunities for adoption in various sectors.

Overall, the combination of the proven effectiveness of serious games and the technological advancements driving their development is fueling the growth of the serious games market. As more organizations recognize the value of gamified learning experiences, and as technology continues to evolve, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion in the coming years.

On the basis of gaming platform, the smartphone segment dominated the serious games market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. With the rapid rise in mobile gaming in the past five years, smartphones are anticipated to gain market traction in the coming years. One of the perks of this gaming platform is its cost-effectiveness.

Some of the key serious games industry players profiled in the report include BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Virtual Heroes, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems. This study includes market share, trends, serious games market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

