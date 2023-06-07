A Full House at the Investors Roundtable in London at the Royal Automobile Club

Investors Roundtable in London at the Royal Automobile Club

The Abrahamic Business Circle brings you a gathering of notable participants devoted to fostering economic diplomacy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall London will hold The Abrahamic Business Circle's much-awaited Investors Roundtable event tomorrow, June 8th, and we are delighted to inform you that all seats have been reserved. The Investors Roundtable in London business networking event will bring together a distinguished group of members from the business and diplomatic worlds who are enthusiastic about strengthening economic diplomacy and driving deal flow, which is expected to be lively and interesting.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is honored to receive respected representatives from a wide range of organizations and institutions who will attend the event. Representatives to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the Embassy of Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Georgia, India, the Republic of Panama, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Nicaragua, Peru, Kazakhstan, Romania, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates are among the notable attendees.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is also privileged to host representatives from the Corps Consulaire de la Province de Namur and eminent businesses including Rimon, H Capital Ventures, and Open Spring. Infused with the vitality and dynamism of the UAE-UK Business Council, Tactical Management, and the Tradeluxe, the event will also host prominent figures from Woodville Litigation Funding, GlobeInvest Ventures, Arian Lev Center, Ava Bio Defender, Revolut, HechicerIA, LandLab, RD Group, and Humanity International Investments.

Further excitement will be brought by the representatives from Tech Talk Media, Quarero, Cerafiltec, Altruists, and Embassy Capital Group. Among the distinguished participants will be Dr. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle and head of Tactical Management. The event will continue to be motivated by Dr. Nagel's enthusiasm and passion for developing economic diplomacy and enabling transaction flow across different countries and cultures. The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable offers an exclusive chance to connect with these extraordinary people and like-minded business people.

Participate in this important event to help pave the way for future collaborations and game-changing agreements. The Investors Roundtable in London promises to be incredibly thought-provoking and inspiring with a gathering of notable participants devoted to fostering economic diplomacy and accelerating transaction flow.

Professionals looking to broaden their horizons and create new, profitable connections will find their spot on June 8 at the Royal Automobile Club in London. Prepare to be inspired and connect with the pulse of global business trends. The Abrahamic Business Circle eagerly awaits your presence at this momentous occasion.

We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the business and diplomatic communities for their unwavering support in building business prosperity with us. The Abrahamic Business Circle gladly welcomes your attendance at this celebrated event. Your dedication and teamwork have been crucial in advancing economic diplomacy and creating rewarding possibilities. We are paving the way for improved global commercial partnerships together.

ABOUT THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE:

From the inspiration of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the Chairman Dr. Raphael Nagel, founded The Abrahamic Business Circle with the goal to promote Economic Diplomacy.

Dr. Raphael Nagel is convinced that many fruitful relationships and collaborations start with such events and lead to mutual investment opportunities. Dr. Nagel is a turnaround investor, a legal counsel, and a divergent thinker.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an exclusive organization financed solely by the Membership and Sponsorship fees and does not charge any additional fees such as commission or broker’s fee for any transactions that members make. All applications are subject to the Board’s approval and must meet the critical criteria of being an added value to the organization. The organization is composed of Entrepreneurs, Family Businesses, Institutional Investors, and Diplomats.