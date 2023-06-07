Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Driving Revenue Growth through Connectivity and Digitization 2028

global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

The global Connected automotive infotainment system market is forecasted to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia’s Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation—the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content.

Connected automotive infotainment systems typically include audio-video features and two-way communications tools, which include standard radio and CD players, and allow phone connections, vehicle voice commands and other types of interactive audio or video. The systems even include rear-seat DVD features that enable passengers to watch any visual media.

The network connectivity issues may hinder the growth of the market. Infotainment systems require high-performance, high data rates and time-synchronous data streams on multiple devices. Thus, the systems are required to be designed for optimal signal integrity at high frequencies.

The increasing need for connectivity and the trend towards digitization and navigation services are indeed driving market revenue growth in the automotive industry. Consumers today expect to stay connected while on the road, and they rely on technology to provide them with real-time information and enhance their driving experience.

Modern entertainment systems in vehicles have become popular among consumers because they not only provide entertainment options but also contribute to driving enjoyment and road safety. These systems can offer features such as GPS navigation, real-time traffic updates, and weather information, enabling drivers to make informed decisions while on the road.

Moreover, the integration of cutting-edge technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML) has further enhanced the capabilities of automotive systems. With 5G connectivity, vehicles can access high-speed internet and communicate with other vehicles and infrastructure, enabling advanced features like connected car services, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates.

AI and ML technologies are being utilized to analyze vast amounts of data collected from sensors, cameras, and other sources in vehicles. This data can be used to improve various aspects of driving, such as predictive maintenance, driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving capabilities. These technologies help in making driving safer, more efficient, and convenient for drivers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of platforms into software and hardware. Softwares include Android, GENIVI Linux, AGL and QNX. Hardware include Intel – Apollo Lake, Qualcomm – 602A, 820A, Renesas – R-Car H2/H3, TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X, Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8 and NVIDIA – Jetson.

The software segment dominated the market in 2020, and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to the growth of QNX.

The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type into passenger cars, and commercial vehicle. The passenger cars dominated the segment in 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 12.8%, during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand of luxury cars, such as SUV, Sedans, or MUVs.

The market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into SDL, CarPlay, Android Auto, Mirror, Link, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into multimedia streaming: audio, internet radio, and video, connected navigation and location-based content, social media and networking and in-car Wi-Fi networks.

Multimedia streaming dominated the market in 2020, and will grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, since most modern car designs has access to internet TV and mobile TV, CD players, USBs or Bluetooth for audio, internet radio, and video streaming.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America, particularly The U.S., dominates the market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 13.9%, due to the rapid adoption of luxury cars.

Some of the leading players are listed below:

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others.

Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market segmentation:

Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

Android

GENIVI Linux

AGL

QNX

Hardware

Intel – Apollo Lake

Qualcomm – 602A, 820A

Renesas – R-Car H2/H3

TI – J4, J5, J6, TDA2X

Freescale – i.mx6, i.mx8

NVIDIA - Jetson

Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

SDL

CarPlay

Android Auto

MirrorLink

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video

Connected Navigation and Location-based Content

Social Media and Networking

In-car Wi-Fi Networks

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

UK.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

