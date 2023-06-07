Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape 2028

global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market is estimated to reach USD 908.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service Market is estimated to reach USD 908.95 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing need for passenger’s safety. Increase in awareness related to vehicle maintenance and safety is expected to drive the market. Increased road safety awareness among the general population, the average maintenance and repair expenses by an individual are anticipated to drive the market. Moreover, an increase in sales of used cars in many regions, especially in emerging economies; technological advancements pertaining to vehicle safety, are also fuelling market growth. Furthermore, cost effectiveness, availability of service flexibility and reliable maintenance services are also propelling the market growth globally. Based on statistics, increase in average age of vehicle due to technological advancements and the average miles driven per vehicle are also significant factors stimulating market demand.

North America region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period with the largest share of 32.50% in 2018. The improving countries are the primary consumers of vehicles in this region. The Automotive repair & maintenance service market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding owing to the rise in technological advances in the area.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1158

Safety of Passengers: Ensuring the safety of passengers is a crucial driver in the automotive repair and maintenance market. As vehicles become more technologically advanced, there is a need to keep them in optimal condition to ensure the safety systems are functioning properly. This includes regular inspections, repairs, and maintenance of crucial components like brakes, tires, suspension, and safety features.

Increase in Average Age of Vehicles: Technological advancements in the automotive industry have improved the durability and longevity of vehicles. As a result, the average age of vehicles on the road has increased. Older vehicles typically require more frequent repairs and maintenance to keep them running smoothly. This leads to a rise in the demand for automotive repair services.

Increase in Average Driven Miles per Vehicle: With an increase in the average distance driven by vehicles, wear and tear on various components also increase. Regular maintenance, part replacements, and repairs become necessary to maintain the performance and reliability of the vehicle. This, in turn, drives the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services.

Road Safety Awareness: There has been a significant increase in road safety awareness among people. This has led to a greater emphasis on vehicle maintenance to ensure roadworthiness and minimize the risk of accidents. As individuals become more conscious about the importance of regular maintenance, they are likely to spend more on repair and maintenance expenses.

Increase in Sales of Used Cars: The sales of used cars have been rising in many regions. When people purchase used vehicles, they often need to invest in repairs and maintenance to bring them up to their desired standards. This trend contributes to the overall demand for automotive repair and maintenance services.

Request a Order on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1158

Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Service market segmentation:

Parts Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Tires

Wear and tear parts

Collision body

Batteries

Others

Service Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Car Maintenance Services

Car Repair Service

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Mechanical

Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Microcomputers

Aluminum

Wireless

Others

Service provider Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Automobile dealerships

General franchise repairs

Specialty shops

Locally owned repair Shops

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

UK.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

In the Automotive Repair & Maintenance service Market, the tire segment accounts for the largest share of 33.48% in 2018 due to the growing extensive use of vehicles for other daily purposes.

Tire services include tire pressure monitoring, replacement of tires, repair of flat tires and misalignment of tires. Battery services cover replacement of automotive batteries. Wear and tear parts include brake wheel end, shock absorbers, driveline, engine, and suspension. Collision body includes crash parts, coating and painting, refinishing and repair materials.

In terms of service providers, the automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented as an automotive dealership, locally owned repair shops, general franchise repairs, and others. The automotive dealership segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Presence of various locally owned repair shops is also growing at a significant rate due to the increase in inclination of consumers toward the locally owned shops.

Based on service type, the car maintenance service type is valued at USD 299.88 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 478.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the trending possibilities in the automotive repair and maintenance services market are an inclination towards the adoption of remote vehicle diagnostics system and collaboration & partnership between small locally owned repair shops & fleet and leasing firms.

APAC is considered to be the second largest market for automotive repair and service market with revenue of USD 140.39 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 218.78 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, due to the presence of several automotive hubs in the region. Moreover, large consumption of passenger vehicle across Asia Pacific is also driving the growth.

Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR 4.4%, during the forecast period.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1158

Thank you for reading the report. We also provide report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect to us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with best suited report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com