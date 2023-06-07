NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY AND SPACE RENAISSANCE INTERNATIONAL ENGAGE WITH THE UNITED NATIONS
Allied Space Advocacy Groups Propose Creation of a New Sustainable Goal for Space Development
Addressing the COPUOS presents us with an opportunity to build collaborative consensus with many nations around the world, and we are fully embracing the task to the best of our abilities.”KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representing the National Space Society and Space Renaissance International, leaders of the National Space Society's International Committee presented a proposal during the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Committee on the Peaceful Uses for Outer Space (COPUOS) meeting in Vienna, Austria. Karlton D. Johnson, NSS Chairman of the Board of Governors and Chair of the NSS International Committee, with Alfred Anzaldua, also of the International Committee, shared commentary for the acceleration of human spaceflight toward space settlement leveraging the resource capacities of space to address Earth-based needs. The team also recommended the creation of an 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) entitled Universal and Sustainable Space Development.
— Karlton D. Johnson, Chairman of the NSS Board of Governors
“The NSS International Committee is the society’s lead team for fostering international cooperation in space," Johnson said. “Addressing the COPUOS presents us with an opportunity to build collaborative consensus with many nations around the world, and we are fully embracing the task to the best of our abilities."
Anzaldua noted, "The NSS has partnered with Space Renaissance International, which clearly understands the value of having a separate UN Sustainable Development Group for space. Partnering strengthens our core message, and their strategic outreach is one of the keys to accelerate this SDG into the UN tool kit.” Anzaldua also presented a Technical Discussion on orbital debris removal that was well received by the 20-plus nations in attendance this year.
“The NSS's International Committee, under Johnson’s and Rick Jenet’s leadership as Vice Chair, is already paying dividends for our representation in the international arena," said Dale Skran, NSS COO. "The gravitas we’re bringing to the conversation has taken the International Committee to the next level of excellence." NSS CEO Anita Gale added, “The International Committee is blazing new trails for the society, and I'm thrilled to see their hard work succeed.”
This is just one of the many sessions occurring during the 66th COPUOS and demonstrates how the NSS International Committee is making a difference in our future as a spacefaring species.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
