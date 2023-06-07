1, 4 Butanediol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s 1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “1, 4 Butanediol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers 1, 4 butanediol market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s 1, 4 butanediol market forecast, the 1, 4 butanediol market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.93 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.
The increasing automotive sector is expected to propel the 1, 4 butanediol market demand in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest 1, 4 butanediol market share. Major 1, 4 butanediol manufacturers include BioAmber Inc., BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SK Global Chemical Co Ltd., Dairen Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Dow Inc., Genomatica Inc., Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemical, Invista, Myriant Corporation.
1, 4 Butanediol Market Segments
1) By Type: Synthetic, Bio Based
2) By Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethane (PU), Others
3) By End-Use: Chemical, Sports, Automotive, Electronic, Footwear, Others
This type of fluid is a colourless and water-soluble, thick fluid with a high point of boiling (230°C) at room temperature used as a source of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), a recreational drug with euphoric and sedative effects. It is also utilized in the synthesis of various organic compounds, especially the solvent oxolane (also known as tetrahydrofuran, or THF). It functions as a protic solvent, prodrug, and neurotoxin
The Table Of Content For The 1, 4 Butanediol Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC