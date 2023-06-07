Bootleggers Open Air Gala Summer Series: Where Art and Entertainment Converge

VANCOUVER, CANADA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of the Bootleggers Open Air Gala summer series, taking place at the exquisite garden patio of 1931 Gallery Bistro, nestled within the Vancouver Art Gallery. This event series, which promises to be a celebration of art, creativity, and community, will feature six unforgettable evenings of immersive experiences, starting on June 9th, 2023.

The Bootleggers Open Air Gala summer series is the result of a remarkable collaboration among local celebrated designer and creator, Kiarash TK, Cocktail Connoisseur, the creative cocktail brand based in Vancouver and Los Angeles led by Kam Tabarraee and Jean Laven, and Chali Rosso Art Gallery, an exclusive art broker for original work of Chagall, Dali, Miro, Picasso, Andy Warhol and many more modern artists. Together, these visionary entities have come together to create a platform for all generations to come together and connect in a fun, engaging, and creative environment.

At the heart of this event series lies a mission to leverage art as the organic common trigger that transcends time, age, and technology. Each evening, attendees can expect an array of exciting and enchanting experiences that will delight their senses and leave a lasting impression. Among the highlights are the exhibition of original masterpieces of modern contemporary art by renowned artists such as Salvador Dali, Andrew Warhol, Pablo Picasso, and Joan Miro. Adding to the artistic allure, Kiarash TK will present his new multidisciplinary art collections, showcasing his unique and captivating artistic vision.

“This series is the realization of the life-long journey of the creatives of my generation that unjustly have been distanced from the roots of their inspiration. I am glad to be leading an effort to connect and share our creative forces together as a community.” – said Kiarash TK, organizer and featured artist.

In addition to the visual feast, the master mixologists of Cocktail Connoisseur have crafted an immersive cocktail experience that will transport guests into a world of flavor and sophistication.

“Imagine sipping a sculpture or a painting in a cocktail glass! That is a true cross-creative process which is enhanced by the artisan mixology and craftmanship” – said Kam Tabarraee and jean Laven, founders of Cocktail Connoisseur and organizer.

Music will fill the air as a lineup of the best local music producers, DJs, and performers take the stage, providing a lively soundtrack to the evening's festivities. Live art auctions will also take place throughout the events, offering attendees the chance to own a piece of this captivating experience.

Moreover, the Bootleggers Open Air Gala summer series presents a unique opportunity for attendees to mix and mingle with Vancouver's elite creators, artists, and influencers. Engage in stimulating conversations, foster new connections, and share in the magic of this remarkable event series.

About Kiarash TK: Kiarash TK, a master of his craft, embarked on his creative journey as a graffiti artist in Tehran, Iran, in 2009. With a Master's degree in Graphic Design and a deep passion for culture, history, and poetry, he has established himself as a celebrated artist with exhibitions in Tehran, Berlin, New York, and beyond. Since moving to Canada in 2016, Kiarash TK has ventured into the world of fashion, presenting his sensational designs under his first label, King & Reign, at prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival, Vancouver Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week.

About Bootleggers Cocktail: Bootleggers Cocktail, the brainchild of Kiarash TK and Cocktail Connoisseur, offers the world's first-ever real craft cocktail in a can. Uniting the worlds of art, mixology, and technology, Bootleggers Cocktail brings the joy of craft cocktails to global consumers, regardless of their proximity to a traditional cocktail bar. Powered by NFTs and Augmented Reality Experience, these cocktails are made with 100% real ingredients and feature original recipes by world-renowned mixologists, all without the use of preservatives or additives.

Join us for an unparalleled summer experience at the Bootleggers Open Air Gala summer series. Mark your calendars for the following dates: June 9, June 24, July 15, July 29, August 11, and August 26. Be prepared to immerse yourself in art, indulge in exquisite cocktails, and create unforgettable memories.

For more information, please visit bootleggersgala.com.