Flash News: OKX Simplifies Users' Futures and Perpetual Trading Experience with New Orders by Cost Feature

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 6, 2023.

OKX Simplifies Users' Futures and Perpetual Trading Experience with New Orders by Cost Feature

OKX has launched a new feature for futures and perpetual trading that allows users to place orders by cost, allowing them to control costs every time they trade. This new way to place orders is now available in hedge mode, and can be used with limit, market and advanced limit orders.

By providing a new way to place orders, OKX aims to make futures and perpetual trading more accessible and user-friendly. The new Orders by Cost feature is especially useful for traders who pay close attention to margin input every time they place an order and then decide on leverage or risk.

OKX is committed to providing innovative solutions that further enhance users' trading experience. Recently, OKX announced the enhancement of its Futures DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) trading bot in order to provide users with greater control over risk management, allowing for more efficient allocation of capital to align with individual trading strategies.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

OKX is the second-largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

