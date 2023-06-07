Submit Release
Iran Update, June 6, 2023

AFGHANISTAN, June 7 - 1). Iranian leaders are preparing to resume their campaign to expel US forces from the Middle East by attacking and killing US service members after pausing this campaign in mid-2021. Iran will need to meet several operational conditions to conduct an attack on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

