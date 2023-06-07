Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,552 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,026 in the last 365 days.

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Investigation Results in Search Warrant, Arrest

MEDINA – An investigation by special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of partners law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a man from Medina.

In May, TBI task force agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual was offering to trade child sexual abuse material on an online platform.  During the course of the investigation, TBI agents secured a search warrant. Today, along with officers with the Medina Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, agents executed the search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Stonecreek Lane in Medina.  Based on information obtained there, agents arrested Joshua Munoz.

This evening, Munoz (DOB: 11/08/03) was charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.  He was transported to the Gibson County Jail, where at the time of this release, no bond had been set.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Investigation Results in Search Warrant, Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more