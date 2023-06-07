Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Investigation Results in Search Warrant, Arrest

MEDINA – An investigation by special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of partners law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a man from Medina.

In May, TBI task force agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual was offering to trade child sexual abuse material on an online platform. During the course of the investigation, TBI agents secured a search warrant. Today, along with officers with the Medina Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, agents executed the search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Stonecreek Lane in Medina. Based on information obtained there, agents arrested Joshua Munoz.

This evening, Munoz (DOB: 11/08/03) was charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was transported to the Gibson County Jail, where at the time of this release, no bond had been set.