Proactive Leadership is Critical to Family Office Future, According to New White Paper By Expert Linda Mack

Ability to Think Critically and Be ‘Expert Generalist’ Are Keys to Success for Tomorrow’s Family Offices

WASHINGTON, DISTICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Family business offices are at a crossroads in leadership, according to human resources expert Linda Mack The critical skills that worked in the past for the country’s largest family business offices are evolving rapidly toward strategic proactive strategies versus the typical reactive mindset, Mack states in a new white paper published by Family Enterprise USA, advocates for Americas largest private employer, family businesses.In addition, she says, technology is being leveraged for both efficiency and effectiveness while return on investment metrics and compelling “value-add” services are now key focal points for success.The white paper is entitled “ Profile of the Family Office Leader of the Future .” It can be found at www.familyenterpriseusa.com “For family business offices and enterprises intent on growth and stability, recruiting , retention, and succession strategies are fundamental to the success of every family office, and are key in building a culture that will continue to attract and retain is its lifeblood,” Mack states in the paper.One vital skill, Mack writes, is family office leaders need a strong combination of business, financial, and investment acumen across a horizontal spectrum of disciplines, what she calls the “expert generalist.”“Future leaders must understand the interconnectivity inherent in each decision and the implications across multiple business disciplines,” Mack says. The mindset, she argues, must be that family offices are providing “a clear value proposition” that resonates with multi-generational family business clients.“In this paper, Linda provides a real look at the future of family business offices and what it will take for leadership to succeed in the long term,” said Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group. “She offers a roadmap for leadership success, including having a clear leadership mandate, metrics for success, and sound governance,” said Soldano. “These strategies will set the stage for future generations of family offices, and for their family business clients.”About Mack InternationalMack International, LLC is the premier retained executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on providing solutions to single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices, and the full spectrum of wealth management advisory, investment management and financial services firms that serve the ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business and job creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses, their lifetime of savings, and the issues they face running their businesses every day. The issues we fight for or against with Congress in Washington DC are high Income Tax Rates, possible elimination of Valuation Discounts, increase in Capital Gains Tax, enactment of a Wealth Tax, and the continued burden of the Estate Tax (death tax), and with the possible elimination of Step up in Basis. Family Enterprise USA represents and celebrates all sizes, and industries of family businesses and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com