PBS Appalachia | Virginia Receives Capital Emmy Award Nominations Before Station's Official Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- PBS Appalachia | Virginia proudly announces its remarkable achievement of receiving 7 nominations for The 65th Capital Emmy Awards before its highly anticipated official launch on June 10, 2023. PBS Appalachia | VA is poised to redefine the television landscape with its commitment to excellence and innovation as the nation's first all-digital public TV station.
The Capital Emmy Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments in television and new media production within the Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland region. PBS Appalachia | VA's nominations include recognition for each of its new series, as well as nominations for every member of the production team.
"We are excited to share that PBS Appalachia | Virginia was nominated for 7 regional Emmy Awards last night with the National Capital Chapter, the second largest chapter in the country behind New York City,” said Julie Newman, VP and General Manager of PBS Appalachia | VA. "These nominations are a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team. We are honored to be recognized and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional programming to our viewers."
PBS Appalachia | VA's mission is to give a voice to Southwest Virginia and share that voice with the world through the high-quality programs the station creates for PBS. The locally-focused content produced celebrates the region's culture, heritage, and music, with a hope in aiding with economic development. In addition to PBS Appalachia | VA's captivating original content, the station remains dedicated to bringing beloved PBS programs such as PBS Kids and the PBS Newshour to viewers, ensuring a rich and diverse viewing experience that educates and entertains.
“We congratulate the producers and staff of PBS Appalachia | Virginia on an unprecedented number of EMMY nominations,” said Blue Ridge Public Television Chairman of the Board, M.E. “Marty” Hall, Jr., “It’s incredible to think that they were able to bring in these prestigious nominations even before the new station launches. Their dedication and creativity shows how important and special our area of Southwest Virginia is in the Commonwealth.”
The winners of The 65th Capital Emmy Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 24, 2023. PBS Appalachia | Virginia eagerly anticipates the results and hopes to receive accolades that reflect its commitment to producing outstanding content.
About Blue Ridge Public TV Inc.:
Blue Ridge Public TV Inc., the parent company of PBS Appalachia | Virginia, has earned a total of 9 Emmy nominations across its divisions. As a trusted public broadcasting organization serving viewers across the nation, Blue Ridge Public TV Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality programming that educates, inspires, and entertains, fostering a well-informed society through the power of public media. Please visit PBSAVirginia.org for more information about the launch of PBS Appalachia | Virginia.
Madison VanDuyne
Madison VanDuyne
Director of Public Relations and Marketing
+1 540-983-1661
mvanduyne@blueridgepbs.org