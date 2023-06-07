Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Celebrates World Environment Day with Dr. Richard Murphy

Dr. Murphy is a Marine Biologist and Ambassador of the Environment who has worked closely with Jacques Cousteau and his son, Jean-Michel Cousteau, since 1968

DORADO BEACH, PUERTO RICO, June 7, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , is pleased to announce its recent celebration of World Environment Day on Monday, June 5th, 2023. This special event took place at the Ambassadors of the Environment building and, as part of the festivities, Dr. Richard Murphy, Marine Biologist, and co-creator of the Cousteau's family program for over 50 years, joined to share his insights.Created 15 years ago to uphold the legacy of ocean conservation and education, Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment program inspires guests to connect with the natural world and work towards its preservation for future generations. At Dorado Beach, this program showcases the rich native culture and unique ecosystem of Puerto Rico through immersive experiences designed for children, adults, and families. Guests can explore the captivating beauty of nature both above and below the water's surface, emphasizing the importance of environmental preservation."We were thrilled to celebrate World Environment Day at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and to welcome Dr. Richard Murphy," says Hotel Manager, Mafalda Tavares. "Through our Ambassadors of the Environment program, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Puerto Rico's natural habitats and cultural heritage. We hope that our guests left with a renewed commitment to protect and conserve our environment."The event’s program was full of engaging, informative, and fun activities, talks, and demonstrations, including:• Commitment to Green Forum: Importance of AgroTourism• Activities, Talks, and Demonstrations by TAIS, SAM, Chelonia, and Ambassadors of the Environment• Journey of Conservation through Time and Voyages with the Cousteau’s• Leisure time for bites, beverages, and local Artisan market• Tree Planting with Para La Naturaleza (The organization donated 60 plants specifically for the event and guests will plant them in the Pterocarpus Forest that lies within the land of Dorado Beach.)• Delicious food prepared by Dorado Beach’s very own Chefs. All food was plant-based from local farms, including palm leaf plates. It was important for the culinary team to highlight local culture with sustainability through the presentation of the food and flavors.Artisans and organizations present at the event included:- Marimu- Taller Bujiti- BarBistro (Especias, hierbas, teses naturales) Barbara Gutiérrez- Mieles Borinquen – Miguel López- Free Heart by Ruthely- Cafe sobre Grecas- Jasmine Lab, Moda Artesanal- Artesanias de Puerto Rico China Cardin'sDorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, stands apart from the world as an unscripted and culturally rich destination. Nestled along the serene coastline, the resort offers private residences, a spa sanctuary, and a harmonious sense of place that seamlessly blends into the surrounding natural beauty. Every guest is assigned a private attendant, called an Embajador, who caters to their every need and crafts personalized itineraries with a wide range of activities, from tastings to stargazing to custom spa treatments. The property's dedication to cultural immersion is evident in its Ambassadors of the Environment program, where guests can engage in activities such as: nature walks, birdwatching, stargazing, and underwater photography experiences. By uncovering the myths and legends that shape Puerto Rico's extraordinary heritage, the program aims to provide guests with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the local traditions.For more information about Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, please visit https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/sjudo-dorado-beach-a-ritz-carlton-reserve/overview/ About Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveDorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a sanctuary of magnificence and tranquility located on Puerto Rico's Atlantic coast. Situated on 1,400 acres of the former Laurance Rockefeller estate, the resort offers an intimate refuge with a true sense of barefoot elegance. Designed as an open-air enclave that reflects the surrounding natural landscape and diverse culture, Dorado Beach entices discerning travelers with a variety of unique lifestyle activities. Guests can indulge in the five-acre award-winning Spa Botánico, which combines indigenous traditions and Puerto Rican ingredients to provide a holistic sense of well-being.About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLCThe Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 100 hotels in 35 countries and territories and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition.About Dr. Richard C. MurphyRichard C Murphy, a Marine Ecology Ph.D. holder, has worked closely with Jacques Cousteau and his son, Jean-Michel Cousteau since 1968, and played multiple roles in their expeditions across remote areas worldwide. Since 1973, Dr. Murphy has partnered with Jean-Michel Cousteau to create field study programs, focussed on sharing the oceans, wonders, emphasizing Jacques Cousteau’s legacy. These programs aimed to educate students of all ages, and the general public about the importance of the ocean realm.