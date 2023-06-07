Global USB Cable Market: Industry Future Scope, Size, Share, and Forecast 2022 - 2031

USB Cable Market Analysis 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The USB cable market research report outlines the competitive landscape of the industry to help the key market players increase their shares and stay competitive in the industry. The report offers a wide range of market forecasts for market size, outcome, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other crucial variables. It is formed using the top primary and secondary research techniques and resources available in the field. It contains many research studies, including ones on market dynamics, production and consumption analysis, pricing analysis, company profiling, and manufacturing cost analysis.

In addition, the report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global USB cable market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of the buyers in the global USB cable industry.

The Global USB Cable Market Segments -

By Type: USB type A, USB type B, and USB type C.

By Functionality: USB 1.x, USB 2.0, USB 3.x, and USB 4.

By Product Type: USB data cable, USB charger, and multifunctional USB cable.

By Application: smartphone, camera, camcorder, printer, scanner, computer, TV, and others.

By Industry Vertical: commercial, IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others.

By Charging Power Delivery: 0.5 To 15 W, 15 To 27 W, 27 To 45 W, 45 To 100 W and 100 To 240 W.

By Region: North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (the UK, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

COVID-19 Impact on Global USB Cable Market -

• The emergence of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global USB cable market size, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain.

• However, the rise in investment in commercial & automotive expenditure globally acted as one of the major factors that propelled the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdown, globally.

• Furthermore, the surge in demand for consumer electronics and increase in number of data centers in the USB cable globally is strengthening the USB cable market globally post COVID-19.

Competitive Analysis of Global USB Cable Market -

The key players operating in the global USB cable industry include Bose Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc (Tripp Lite), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Belkin International, Inc.), Future Technology Devices International Ltd. (FTDI), inMusic, LLC (ION Audio), NI (Diligent, Inc.), Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc.

