Southern California Private Investigation Firm Najar Investigations Closes High-Profile Murder, Sex-Crime Cases

The prominent private investigations firm plans to release more details on the successful outcomes of its closed investigations, including civil and criminal.

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Najar Investigations, one of Southern California's leading private investigation firms, will be releasing information related to the successful outcomes of various cases and investigations the firm has overseen on behalf of its clients, including police agencies, attorneys and civilians.

Najar Investigations is headed by Mohammed Najar, a former Riverside County sheriff's deputy and U.S. Marine with more than three decades of experience in criminal justice, public safety and the armed forces. He is also an adjunct professor who has taught criminal justice to students with the University of Phoenix for more than a decade.

Among the types of cases and investigations Najar leads for civilian clients and public agencies are: homicides, sex crimes, infidelity, child support and custody battles, background investigations, fraud claims, missing persons, asset tracing and more.

"Our firm has established a strong reputation for helping our clients reach the desired outcomes of a private investigation because of our unparalleled experience with surveillance and information gathering. It's a testament to our unique skills developed from working for government and police agencies," said Najar.

One of Najar Investigations' recent cases was an investigation that helped vindicate Richard Havens, an 85-year-old retired F.B.I. agent who was falsely accused of indecent exposure at a park in Laguna Niguel. Havens, who had no criminal record, was jailed and forced to register as a sex offender in the Megan's Law database before he was acquitted of all charges by a jury in Orange County that unanimously found him not guilty on Sept. 19, 2022. (Superior Court of California, County of Orange Case Number: 21H06673)

"Clients appreciate being supported by a professional private investigations service that is thorough and understands their objectives, especially when handling highly-sensitive cases that have negatively impacted their lives. These are just some of the reasons we have a track record of producing favorable results," Najar added.

Najar Investigations is headquartered in Murrieta, one of the fastest growing cities in Riverside County. The firm conducts investigations for clients in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Its staff are multilingual and fluent in Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

All of the firm's investigations are conducted with strict privacy policies to protect client information while complying with all federal and state laws.

For more information about Najar Investigations, visit www.najarinvestigations.com or call 855-462-6300.

