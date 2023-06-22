Patrick J. Cooper, Esq Announces Formation of Cooper Family Law, LLC in Center City and all of Southeastern Pennsylvania

"Family Matters. Experience Counts" is the maxim by which the family attorneys at Cooper Family Law approach the many complex issues found in family matters.

The people of the Philadelphia area come to us with their most personal, difficult problems and we take the important job of helping them resolve those problems very seriously and also personally.” — Patrick J. Cooper, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The establishment of Cooper Family Law, LLC, a practice specializing in family law and estate planning, was announced in June of 2023 by Patrick J. Cooper, Esq. its founding partner. The formation of the law firm enhances the ability of Mr. Cooper and his experienced team of family lawyers to best meet the legal needs of the residents of Philadelphia and throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania.

With a combined 51+ years of experience, Cooper Family Law will serve the broad span of family law matters including simple no-fault divorces to high net-worth divorce cases involving the division of multiple real estate holdings, business ownership interests, and investment account division. In addition, the firm handles child custody, child support, alimony & spousal support, protection from abuse (PFA), pre-and post-nuptial agreements, assisted reproductive technologies, adoption, annulment, and LGBTQ+ family issues. Cooper Family Law also handles estate matters including wills, trusts, powers of attorney, advanced directives, and unmarried cohabitation issues.

As a Certified Mediator in the State of Pennsylvania, Mr. Cooper offers mediation services for family law matters as a much less costly alternative to litigating divorce and other family disputes. The entire process of divorce or other family law matters is handled in an expeditious and cost-effective manner when using the mediation process.

The firm has maintained its commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate legal representation and counsel with utmost integrity since its inception. The attorneys at Cooper Family Law are dedicated to providing personal attention and superior service throughout the entire process. The firm is committed to protecting your rights, interests, and goals while obtaining the best possible result on your behalf. Cooper Family Law will serve all of Southeastern Pennsylvania from Center City, Philadelphia, Bucks County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County offices.

We understand that family disputes can be emotionally difficult for all involved parties which is why we strive to provide reliable information and resources so clients can make informed decisions. Whether it’s through mediation, collaborative divorce, or legal representation in court, our attorneys are experienced and knowledgeable and will work to ensure that all of your family law matters are handled with care. We strive to provide the best possible outcome for our clients by finding creative solutions tailored to their unique needs. Our commitment to excellence is unmatched and we will do whatever it

About Patrick J. Cooper, Esq.

Mr. Cooper, a graduate of The University of Pittsburgh School of Law, has been practicing law in Pennsylvania since 2009. He brings a wealth of professional experience and a complement of experienced family law attorneys highly qualified in these practice areas to the firm.

In March 2023, Mr. Cooper was again selected to the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list, an honor reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice. Only 5% of attorneys in Pennsylvania receive this distinction.

Patrick is active in local professional organizations including the Philadelphia County Bar Association’s Family Law Section and the Nicholas A. Cipriani American Inn of Court. He currently sits on the executive board of both organizations and is Co-Chair of the Divorce and Support Committee of the Family Law Section.