Sixty-Two Percent of Companies Aren't Happy With Mobile App Release Frequency, According to New Mobile DevOps Benchmark

Bitrise Surveyed 1,600+ Companies About Mobile App Practices and Performance to Create the Mobile DevOps Industry’s First Standardized Performance Metrics

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitrise, the Mobile DevOps company whose platform maximizes the revenue and business impact of apps for the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, today announced the release of the mobile industry’s first standardized benchmarks: The Mobile DevOps Assessment (MODAS). The new assessment reveals average and aspirational performance measures across the five key stages of mobile app development that directly influence apps’ performance in app stores and impact on the businesses that create them. The MODAS equips companies with previously unavailable insight into how their mobile practices stack up to those of other companies around the world.

Despite the fact that mobile accounts for as much as 75% of some companies’ overall revenue, Mobile DevOps is still in its infancy. This leaves mobile-centric companies without reliable reference points for assessing the performance of their operations, and how their practices influence the trajectory of their increasingly important mobile revenue streams. While industry benchmarks exist for more mature technical practices, such as traditional DevOps, which is regularly assessed by Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA), standards for mobile-specific development practices have not yet emerged. Bitrise, who is leading industry-wide efforts to define Mobile DevOps best practices, set out to change this with the introduction of the MODAS report.

The MODAS report is based on the candid and anonymous self-assessment of more than 1,600 mobile teams, at companies ranging from emerging app creators to industry and global leaders. Based on these responses, Bitrise has painted a clear picture of what low, average and high performance looks like across the five key stages of the app delivery process: Creation, Testing, Deployment, Monitoring and Collaboration. Companies now have a tool for understanding where they are falling short or outperforming their industry peers in the areas that most directly influence their performance in app stores, and therefore their visibility among consumers and ability to maximize revenue potential.

The cumulative findings serve as a first-of-its-kind barometer for how the entire mobile industry is performing. Key findings from this year’s MODAS report include:

- Companies aren’t releasing to app stores frequently enough to capture consumers’ attention. The speed and frequency at which companies release apps to the app store can make or break an app's success, considering that it directly influences the app's ranking in mobile marketplaces. Bitrise’s MODAS benchmark shows that high performers are releasing new app versions and/or features to app stores at least biweekly. Compared to this standard, 62% of companies admit that their release frequency is lower than it should be. And some companies are only releasing new app versions once every 90 days.

- Manual, human-centric processes are slowing down companies’ ability to deliver apps to consumers. Many companies are still running their app testing and approvals manually, forcing developers to take days at a time just to approve an app release. Forty-four percent (44%) of respondents say that their release approval process is mostly or entirely manual, and only 9% have it fully automated. Only 22% of teams say that they’ve been able to complete internal release processes in less than an hour.

- Even after consumers download their apps, companies are falling short of keeping users engaged. According to Bitrise, the benchmark for keeping users’ engagement highest is if an app can open in under two seconds. A majority (66%) of companies’ app startup time is above that threshold.

- Companies are allowing app bugs to continue for days after learning about them. Bugs are a main cause of slow app open times. While Bitrise’s benchmark for addressing bugs shows that apps should be fixed in less than 24 hours, over 75% of companies still take more than two days to address bug fixes. In addition, only 21% of teams say that they have implemented some form of app performance monitoring to keep track of bugs.

“Mobile DevOps comes with its own nuances and challenges that traditional DevOps never touches. But even as mobile becomes responsible for a disproportionate share of companies’ overall revenue, mobile teams haven’t had access to their own set of best practices for navigating these challenges,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “There’s a tremendous opportunity for companies to not only tap into mobile revenue streams, but grow them, with enhanced practices. The MODAS gives them the tools and guidelines to make it happen.”

Over the past eight years, Bitrise has built a mobile ecosystem that closes the chasm between the world’s growing demand for mobile products and the ability of today’s enterprises to deliver on that demand. The Mobile Devops Assessment (MODAS) is the next step in Bitrise’s mission to enable companies, ranging from visionary SMBs to established enterprises, to elevate their mobile practices and compete in the mobile space.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company, whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables organizations to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps. Customers such as Transferwise (now “WISE”), Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Marks & Spencer, Tag Heuer, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Babbel and others use Bitrise to rapidly respond to the changing mobile landscape. Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Osaka.