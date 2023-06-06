ATTO Technology to Support Connectivity for the New Apple Mac Pro
ATTO hardware and software will also fully support new Mac Studio and macOS Sonoma
We’ve been the leading provider of high-performance storage and network connectivity for the Mac... Our amazing engineers work closely with Apple to ensure we’re always ready to go when Apple is.”AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., celebrating 35 years as a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, announced its hardware and software will fully support the new Apple Mac Pro®, Mac Studio® and macOS® Sonoma.
When the new Mac Pro ships, all applicable ATTO adapters, software, and utilities will have been tested to verify compatibility and subjected to performance evaluations to ensure they operate at the highest level with the M2 Ultra Mac Pro. ATTO will also support Thunderbolt™ connectivity on the new Mac Studio and, upon its release, macOS Sonoma.
“We’ve been the leading provider of high-performance storage and network connectivity for the Mac since the early days of the digital media revolution,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Our amazing engineers work closely with Apple to ensure we’re always ready to go when Apple is.”
ATTO Technology is a network and storage connectivity manufacturer whose products power high-performance, demanding workflows for media and entertainment, government, education, and scientific users. From Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet, Fibre Channel to NVMe and SAS/SATA, ATTO products are the highest-performing, most reliable and easiest-to-use connectivity solutions available for Mac environments.
Digital assets continue to evolve in complexity, size and number which pushes connectivity requirements to the limits. Apple is the platform of choice for creative professionals with demanding design and digital production workflows where team collaboration is often essential. Apple Macs are also popular in science and education where data density and complexity typify most workflows today. ATTO Technology supplies the connectivity made specifically to address the challenges of growing data access across networks and in high-performance workflows. (https://www.atto.com/solutions/partner/apple)
Products in the ATTO portfolio supporting the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio include:
• ATTO Celerity™ 32Gb/s (Gen 7 and Gen 6), 16Gb/s (Gen 6) and 8Gb Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs) with ATTO MultiPath Director™ - https://www.atto.com/products/fc-adapters
• ATTO ExpressSAS® GT 12Gb SAS HBAs - https://www.atto.com/products/adapters
• Thunderbolt enabled ATTO ThunderLink adapters - https://www.atto.com/products/thunderbolt-adapters
• ATTO FastFrame™ 10/25/40/50/100GbE SmartNICs - https://www.atto.com/products/ethernet-adapters
• ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart Switch Host Adapters - https://www.atto.com/products/nvme-adapters
• Software including ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software, ATTO Xtend SAN™ iSCSI Initiator, ATTO ConfigTool™, ATTOView™ and ATTO Disk Benchmark Tool™
ABOUT ATTO
For 35 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across IT and media & entertainment, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, SmartNICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide the highest level of storage connectivity performance for Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.
