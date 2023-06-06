Rose Bowl Aquatics Water Polo Team Headed to Uganda

Junior Olympic Participants Promote Water Polo and Drowning Prevention in Uganda

RBWPC announces upcoming journey to Uganda to Host Water Polo, Learn-to-Swim Clinics, and participate in the national World Drowning Prevention Day event.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Polo Club (RBWPC) announces their upcoming journey to Uganda to co-host a learn-to-swim camp, a water polo coaches clinic, and participate in the national World Drowning Prevention Day event. This initiative is a collaboration with the non-profit organization, Energy In Action, and aims to promote water safety, share their love for the sport, and make a positive impact on the lives of young individuals in Uganda.

Thirteen RBWPC players aged 13 -17 will travel to various regions in Uganda from July 19 - August 2 to engage with local communities, train swim coaches in the basics of water polo, and provide opportunities for children and teenagers to learn water safety and play water polo. Their focus is to teach essential community drowning prevention strategies and survival swimming skills and the basics of water polo to 100 youth living on Lake Victoria through a 5-day camp. The camp is a partnership between RBWPC, Energy In Action, Uganda Swimming Federation, Uganda Scouts Association, and Swim Safe Uganda. The team aims to empower individuals to become confident and competent swimmers, reducing the risks associated with water-related activities.

“I am incredibly proud of our athletes' volunteer efforts, and I encourage them to continue to embrace the spirit of giving back. By using their platform as athletes, they can inspire and uplift others worldwide, creating a ripple effect of positivity beyond our local community”, said Head Water Polo Coach, Mike Gonzales.

The RBWPC team will participate in Uganda’s national World Drowning Prevention Day activities on July 25, which includes an exhibition game with the Ugandan national water polo team, as well as learn-to-swim and water rescue demonstrations. This year, they will also host a coaches clinic for representatives from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania. This clinic aims to introduce the dynamic sport of water polo to East Africa, enhance the growth and development of aquatics within the region, and offer new possibilities for aspiring athletes. The clinic will include training sessions, skill-building exercises, friendly matches, and interactive workshops to enhance participants' understanding of the game. The RBWPC team members will serve as mentors, sharing their expertise and imparting valuable lessons in sportsmanship, resilience, and leadership.

The RBWPC Team is grateful for the support of their school, parents, sponsors, and the wider community, who have contributed to making this trip possible. Follow their journey to Uganda on social media channels.

About

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, therapeutic, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, a weight room, conference rooms, locker rooms, café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including physical therapy, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, land-based fitness, and yoga.

