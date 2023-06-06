Texas-based author Dr. Barbara ten Brink brings a new Christmas tale
Snow, gifts, elves, and…rabbits? Miss Claus and Her Bunnies tells the story of how Christmas came to be with Santa’s little helpersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how old a person can get, Christmas remains to be one of the most awaited days of the year for anybody. The joy of seeing tinsels and decorated trees all around, the pleasure of receiving gifts, and in general, just the feeling of warmth in the hearts despite the cold weather. In the children’s book “Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” by Texas-based author Dr. Barbara ten Brink, readers are told the tale of Santa’s little helpers that might be unheard of: bunnies!
Up at the North Pole, all hands are on board to make Christmas magical! With the help of elves and bunnies, Santa prepares for his trip around the world to deliver gifts to kids who’ve made it to his “nice” list. With the millions of children, there are, a million gifts also need to be prepared.
Elizabeth, Santa Claus’ youngest daughter, also known as Miss Claus, is responsible for managing the bunnies. Promoting diversity and inclusivity, Dr. ten Brink introduces the bunnies by assigning each specific kind to a line of work that perfectly suits them. For example, Angora bunnies are fluffy in nature so they are tasked to test out the plush toys at the stuffed toy department. Through every page’s flip, get ready to be fascinated by all the hard work that these bunnies do all year to keep the Christmas spirit alive!
“Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” is written by American science educator Dr. Barbara ten Brink. With over 40 years in the field, she holds three degrees in science and an additional master’s degree in school administration. Aside from this read, Dr. Barbara ten Brink has published several other books namely On The Island With Charles Darwin, Through the Microscopes of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, and During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner.
Enjoy hearing about the magic that goes on at the North Pole with this story by Dr. Barbara ten Brink. “Miss Claus and Her Bunnies” is available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores!
