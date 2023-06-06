GETHAIRMD™ AND JOHN C. FERGUSON, MD, FACS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP OFFERING HAIR LOSS TREATMENTS TO PATIENTS
GetHairMD’s full suite of hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their goals”HONOLULU, HI, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ferguson Clinic, led by world-renowned, quintuple Board-Certified Surgeon, John C. Ferguson, MD, FACS today announced that in conjunction with GetHairMD™, it has added a comprehensive suite of FDA-cleared hair loss/enhancement treatments to its robust service offerings.
GetHairMD™ offers a one-stop shop for patients battling hair loss. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. GetHairMD™ is one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion for hair loss, which drives specially formulated, medical grade serum directly into the scalp for superior results.
“The Ferguson Clinic has been successfully helping patients in Honolulu meet their aesthetic goals with world-class surgical and non-surgical treatment options for years. We have decided that non-surgical hair loss/regrowth was the next logical extension of services to better serve the needs of our loyal patients,” said John C Ferguson, MD, FACS. “GetHairMD’s full suite of safe and effective clinically-proven hair loss treatment options provide patients with superior results which is consistent with our mission of offering patients the perfect treatment option to meet their goals.”
“We are so pleased to be partnering with Dr. Ferguson to bring our proven hair loss/regrowth treatments to patients in Hawaii” said Paul Herchman, GetHairMD CEO, “Hair loss affects over 45% of the adult population in both men and women. Dr. Ferguson and his fantastic team are now offering these breakthrough, proven hair loss solutions to their patients to solve what has become a growing issue for people of all ages.”
The Ferguson Clinic is conveniently located at 677 Ala Moana Blvd, Suite 1011 Honolulu, HI. To book an appointment or a free consultation, call 808.521.1999 or visit the website at www.thefergusonclinic.com.
About The Ferguson Clinic:
The Ferguson Clinic, led by quintuple Board-Certified Surgeon, John C. Ferguson, MD, FACS is recognized as one of the top aesthetic practices in the Hawaii. For nearly 20 years, Dr. Ferguson and has staff have stayed true to the practice mission: to provide patients with the best aesthetic experience they have ever had. The Ferguson Clinic aims to provide patients with the best, most natural results with minimal disruption to their everyday lifestyle.
Dr. Ferguson took over this state-of-the-art facility immediately following Dr. Robert Flowers’s retirement in the summer of 2009. The Ferguson Clinic and Dr. Ferguson is committed to providing patients with the best possible outcomes by staying abreast of and offering the most advance procedures and treatments available.
Dr. Ferguson offers complimentary consultations to all his patients across Hawaii so patients can learn about various options and have their questions answered. Financing is available to help our patients afford cosmetic surgery procedures.
About GetHairMD™:
GetHairMDTM is a network of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all form and causes of hair loss.
GetHairMD™ is the one-stop shop for all hair loss solutions. These solutions range from non-invasive treatments such as nutritional supplements, prescription topicals, at-home therapies, laser hair growth treatments and stress management products to minimally invasive hair grafting. Along with the hair loss solutions we provide today, we constantly stay ahead of the technological curve. For example, we are one of the first in the United States to offer FDA-cleared TransDermal Infusion, which drives our pharmaceutical grade serum into the scalp for optimal results.
GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location in Southlake, TX to 16 locations nationally.
For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com.
