INVENTURE$ 2023 draws to a close with record numbers in attendance

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVENTURE$ 2023 (Inventures) wraps up its fourth in-person innovation event. With over 3,000 people in attendance over three days, and additional people watching online, delegates heard from over 322 speakers in 150 sessions. The conference ran from May 31 – June 2, covering eight streams, including:

Accelerating growth Computing infinity
Ag / Food tech Future of work
Building better Health innovation
Clean tech The metaverse

Pitch Competitions:

An international startup pitch competition took place during Inventures. Thirty companies pitched their best ideas and innovations to an expert panel hoping to take home one of the $10,000 prizes, free registration to Inventures 2024, and exposure to attendees and potential investors who are looking for the newest ideas and innovation. A team of judges made up of respected venture capitalists, selected the winners. The winners in this year’s startup pitch competition are:

Delphi Technology Group The Metaverse
$10,000 prize		   Teora PTE Ltd. Ag / Food:
$10,000 prize
GlüxKind Technologies Computing Infinity:
$10,000 prize		   Urban Machine Cleantech:
$10,000 prize        
Kello Inclusive Future of Work:
$10,000 prize		   Vistim Labs Inc Health Innovation:
$10,000 prize        

The Ascent pitch competition allowed innovators and startups to compete and share over $40,000 in cash to commercialize their product or service. The Ascent program provides funding and training to the top University of Calgary innovators to transform their research or early-stage startups into a commercial product or service.

TurnCO2 $30,000 prize
LEWK $10,000 prize
BioCCM $10,000 prize

The 51 and Alberta Innovates, announced the winners the HerStory 2023 pitch competition:

UpRow Kelsie Williams
Fuse Financial Aamna Zia
Nyah Health Hoda Soboh
Village Wellth Liz MacRae
Animal Healthlink Leilani Mustillo

A student pitch competition also took place during the conference with these three finalists participating in a Student Entrepreneur Showcase:

Quack Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Wire Financial Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Threshold UAV Calgary, Alberta, Canada

“Inventures 2023 was our most successful event yet. Our attendance numbers were up, the programming covered more tracks than ever, and that all contributed to creating positive collisions between entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, academics, and policy makers. Join us, in Calgary, Alberta, May 29-31, 2024, for Inventures 2024.”

Laura Kilcrease, CEO, Alberta Innovates

Inventures is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angel investors, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Inventures 2024 promotional tickets are $299, for a short time. Register now: https://inventures2024.com/


Media Contact:
Dwayne Brunner, Senior Manager, Media and Strategic Community Relations
Alberta Innovates
Dwayne.Brunner@albertainnovates.ca | 587.572.4091

Primary Logo

