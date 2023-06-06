AVANA Companies Founders Celebrated as Best Bosses of 2023
We are humbled to be recognized by GlobeSt.com. At AVANA our goal is to serve with gratitude which is the foundation for our relationships with clients, colleagues, and communities.”GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sundip Patel and Sanat Patel, brothers and Co-founders of AVANA Companies (AVANA), a comprehensive lending and asset management ecosystem, have been awarded the Real Estate Forum’s Best Bosses in 2023. Award organizers at GlobeSt.com, the premier online destination for original and timely commercial real estate content, announced the winners in April 2023, celebrating influential leaders within commercial real estate.
“We are humbled to be recognized by GlobeSt.com through this award,” stated Sundip Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of AVANA Companies. “At AVANA we put people first, our goal is to serve with gratitude and compassion, which is the foundation for our relationships with clients, colleagues, and communities.”
“Our team members are our greatest asset and while we consider life as a work in progress, our values are what guide us,” said Sanat Patel, Chief Lending Officer and Co-founder of AVANA Companies.
GlobeSt.com’s Real Estate Forum identified honorees as “one in a million” leaders within the commercial real estate industry for showing resiliency and the ability to position their companies for future growth. Those selected were highlighted in the March/April issue of GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum as well as on GlobeSt.com and in GlobeSt.com’s newsletters.
Sundip Patel and Sanat Patel are servant leaders. They believe their role is to provide their teams with clarity, foster trust among their team, provide the resources they need to succeed and build an environment for employees to thrive and grow professionally. The Patels see success, personally and professionally, as a journey and they lead by example with no task too small or too big to tackle. AVANA employs more than 60 professionals internationally, including at its headquarters in Arizona and Bahrain.
AVANA Companies is an ecosystem of fintech products and services for retail and institutional investors, small and medium-sized enterprise borrowers, credit unions and banks. In the last 3 years, AVANA has launched several new fintech platforms including LendThrive™ which provides small business owners with loans up to $150K and EqualSeat™, a commercial debt investment platform designed to level the playing field with fractional investment opportunities for accredited individual investors and institutional investors. For more information visit www.avanacompanies.com.
About AVANA Companies
AVANA Companies (AVANA) is dedicated to stimulating local economies and contributing to clean energy development across the United States. Founded in 2002 by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, it is a comprehensive private alternative lending and investment ecosystem that serve entrepreneurs and investors. AVANA’s lending is done through AVANA Capital, LendThrive™, and Extensia Financial and investments through AVANA Fund and EqualSeat™. The company’s goal is to empower American small businesses by providing loans and investment opportunities that are impactful, socially driven and preserve wealth. AVANA is headquartered in Arizona and serves small business owners and investors across the United States and globally. AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.
