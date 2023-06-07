OMNIA PARTNERS AWARDS NATIONWIDE MASTER AGREEMENT TO BEMOTION-LAW ENFORCEMENT NETWORK FOR AI WEAPONS & THREAT DETECTION
OMNIA PARTNERS, A LEADING NATIONAL PURCHASING ORGANIZATION, AWARDS NATIONWIDE MASTER AGREEMENT TO BEMOTION-LAW ENFORCEMENT NETWORK (LEN).
Your Safety, Our Duty”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BeMotion-Law Enforcement Network (LEN) and OMNIA Partners, the renowned national purchasing organization, have established a groundbreaking partnership to make BeMotion-LEN's innovative AI Weapons Detection and Communications security solutions more accessible to government and public agencies nationwide.
— Law Enforcement Network
This milestone agreement paves the way for government and public agencies to benefit from LEN's advanced AI Weapons and Threat Detection and Communications security solutions. By eliminating Requests for Quotes (RFQs) and providing predefined and competitive pricing, the Omnia Partners and LEN alliance promises a transformative approach to acquiring technology solutions.
Alex Lemberg, Strategic Partnerships Director at LEN, expressed excitement about the agreement. He emphasized that this partnership with OMNIA Partners demonstrates their commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions. They aim to simplify the procurement process, offering resources and expertise that enable more strategic and efficient procurement paths.
LEN provides advanced AI technology to convert any existing video feed into an innovative weapon and threat detection system. This powerful tool can rapidly identify potential threats, alerting security staff and first responders within moments, thus significantly enhancing response times, improving security measures, and ultimately, ensuring a safer environment.
Hussein AbuHassan, Founder & President of BeMotion-Law Enforcement Network, asserted the immense value this collaboration brings to public agencies nationwide. He stated that their focus is on aiding these organizations in their mission to safeguard their communities via their cutting-edge security solutions.
The alliance between Omnia Partners and BeMotion-Law Enforcement Network (LEN) streamlines procurement, granting government and public agencies swift and convenient access to LEN's exceptional security products and services. This simplified process ensures that public entities can acquire premium security solutions at unmatched market rates, leading to significant time and resource savings. This agreement reflects Omnia Partners' commitment to cost-efficient procurement and BeMotion-LEN's dedication to providing superior security services.
For more information on this Master Agreement:
About OMNIA Partners:
OMNIA Partners is dedicated to streamlining procurement for organizations across the United States. We aim to help you achieve your procurement goals while saving time and money. Our approach provides access to group purchasing contracts with leading national suppliers, giving you volume savings and a simplified procurement process for thousands of products and services. For more information, please visit [www.omniapartners.com]
About Law Enforcement Network (LEN):
The Law Enforcement Network (LEN) bridges the communication gap between citizens, law enforcement agencies, and security firms. Our revolutionary LEN mobile app empowers individuals in urgent situations, providing a streamlined avenue to reach local first responders without dialing 911. With over 7,000 call centers scattered across cities and towns throughout the United States, covering 95% of the US population, we ensure that vital assistance is always a few taps away. We are deeply committed to leveraging advanced technology, fostering innovation, and engaging citizens to redefine emergency responses, consequently boosting public safety. For more information, please visit [www.lenllc.io]
Jeremy Anderson
LAW Enforcement Network LLC
pr@lenplatform.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram