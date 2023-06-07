TheSoul Publishing and QubicGames Forge Gaming Alliance: Quiz Games Coming Soon
Interactive quiz games based on Bright Side's uplifting content set to provide a unique blend of education and entertainment
This partnership represents another step forward in our mission to inspire curiosity and spread positivity worldwide across new and exciting platforms.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TheSoul Publishing, the global digital studio renowned for its engaging and positive content, is excited to announce its partnership with QubicGames, a leading European video game developer and publisher. As a result of this collaboration, two new quiz games inspired by Bright Side, a leading channel of TheSoul Publishing known for its inspiring, edutainment content with millions of followers globally, will be launched on the Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony consoles and Steam.
QubicGames, well-known for its premium indie titles, will handle the production and publishing of these games, with TheSoul Publishing supporting these releases through a series of engaging social media campaigns targeting its 1.5+ billion social media followers.
The games Bright Side Riddles & Puzzles launching this summer, and Bright Side Quizzes planned for a Christmas release, are rooted in the hugely popular quiz genre. Both games will give players a chance to test their general knowledge learned from Bright Side’s rich catalog of insightful and entertaining videos.
Key features of the new games include:
- Challenge yourself - Answer a number of general knowledge questions after watching BrightSide’s informative and entertaining videos.
- Challenge your friends - Go head-to-head with up to four of your friends and family by inviting them through local multiplayer mode.
- Grow your knowledge - Every quiz is an opportunity to discover something new as you grow your own general knowledge thanks to Bright Sides' hugely popular videos.
- Go beyond the game - Explore a host of additional content by accessing the Brightside channel app directly from the game to expand and enhance your edutainment experience.
"We are thrilled about this exciting collaboration with QubicGames," said Patrik Wilkens, Vice President of Operations at TheSoul Publishing. "This partnership represents another step forward in our mission to inspire curiosity and spread positivity worldwide across new and exciting platforms. Through these games, we are eager to extend the engaging, informative content of Bright Side, enriching the edutainment experience for our global audience."
Following the initial launch on consoles and Steam, plans are in place to expand the games’ reach to other gaming platforms such as mobile (iOS and Android), ensuring more players worldwide can experience this unique combination of education and entertainment.
Jakub Pieczykolan, President and CEO at QubicGames, said, “Partnering with TheSoul Publishing gives us a fantastic opportunity to merge our gaming expertise with Bright Side’s compelling content.
We’re looking forward to bringing these unique quiz games to fans of Bright Side and game enthusiasts around the world, providing a fun new way to engage with, learn from, and enjoy the Bright Side experience."
Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to test your knowledge with the Bright Side quiz games coming soon to the Nintendo Switch.
About QubicGames
QubicGames is an independent game publisher and developer based in Warsaw, Poland. The company was founded 19 years ago and has a track record of successful releases, especially for Nintendo and Sony platforms. Since 2017 QubicGames has been focusing on Switch, with over 80 games published already!
Visit https://qubicgames.com/ to learn more.
About TheSoul Publishing
The award-winning digital studio that produces entertaining, positive, and original content for a global audience, TheSoul Publishing reaches more than 1.5 billion social followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Snap. Its global creative team, which spans across 70 countries and six continents, consistently delivers engaging, cross-platform content for all ages in 20 different languages.
TheSoul’s brands include the No. 1 DIY digital brand in the world, 5-Minute Crafts®, Bright Side, 123 GO!, Avocado Couple, La La Life, Teen-Z, Baby Zoo, Slick Slime Sam, and Polar.
TheSoul Publishing has garnered numerous accolades, including top honors and nominations from the Webby, Shorty, Telly, Viddy, Streamy, Stevie, and Lovie awards. The company was recently named ‘Digital Studio of the Year’ at Digiday’s 2023 Video & TV Awards, won 'Best YouTube Presence' at the 2023 Shorty Awards, and received a nomination for ‘Social Media Team of the Year’ at The Drum’s 2023 Online Media Awards.
For more information, visit: https://www.thesoul-publishing.com.
