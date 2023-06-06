Autonomous Mobile Robot Market is Set to Globally Reach $18.9 Billion by 2032 at 21.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global autonomous mobile robot market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing adoption of autonomous robots across diverse industrial sectors, the rapid expansion of e-commerce, and the exceptional efficiency of these robots, which significantly enhances industrial productivity. Top Companies - Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conveyco Technologies, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, KUKA AG, Fortna Inc., Omron Group, Teradyne Inc., and Locus Robotics.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Autonomous Mobile Robot Market by Type (Goods to Person Picking Robots, Self Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Others), and End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global autonomous mobile robot industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $18.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for automation solutions from various industrial sectors, greater need for autonomous systems, and developments in e-commerce have supported the growth of the global autonomous mobile robot market. High efficiency offered by autonomous mobile robots results in improved industrial productivity, further supporting the growth of the market. Simultaneously, technological advancements associated with development of advanced autonomous mobile robots, increase in adoption of Industry 4.0 in logistics & warehousing, and rise in demand from developing economies are expected to create favorable growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile robot market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $18.9 billion CAGR 21.8% No. of Pages in Report 306 Segments covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors



Growth in E-commerce



High efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity



Rise in demand for autonomous systems Opportunities The adoption of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing



Greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries Restraints High cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots



Interruptions in bandwidth and application area

COVID-19 Scenario

The pandemic led to a surge in demand for autonomous mobile robots in various sectors such as healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics due to their ability to operate autonomously and minimize human contact.

Autonomous mobile robots have been vital in the fight against the pandemic, providing essential services including cleaning, medical supply delivery, and commodities transportation in quarantine zones. For example, disinfection robots have been widely utilized in hospitals and other healthcare institutions to disinfect surfaces and lower the danger of viral transmission.

The goods to person picking robots segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the goods to person picking robots segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that good-to-person picking robots increase labor utilization, throughput, and productivity by reducing fruitless walk and search time. However, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2032. This is attributed to the growing usage of unmanned aerial vehicles in warehouses has increased in recent years. Large warehouses are increasing their efficiency by spending more on automation and robotics, which boosts the growth of the market. UAV-driven automation in warehouses is made possible by new scanning technologies, QR codes, bar codes, artificial intelligence (AI), and radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies.

The pick and place segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on application, the pick and place segment held the major market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global autonomous mobile robot market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because pick and place robots enable companies to use automated solutions for lifting objects from one location and placing them at other locations. However, the warehouse fleet management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.8% from 2022 to 2032. The demand for solutions to optimize performance and fleet management grows in tandem with the growth of fleets of autonomous mobile robots. To address this demand many autonomous mobile robot providers release fleet management supportive solutions.

The warehouse or distribution center segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on end user, the warehouse or distribution center segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global autonomous mobile robot market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is also projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2032. Ongoing technological advancements to improve the efficiency of warehouses or distribution centers make way for lucrative growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile robots market.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global autonomous mobile robot market revenue. China is a prominent market for autonomous mobile robots, due to its rapidly developing industrial sector. The increased demand for automation in logistics centers propel the growth of autonomous mobile robots market in the region. Moreover, several companies are deploying autonomous mobile robots in warehouses and distribution centers to enhance productivity and efficiency. Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2032. Automation and robotics are becoming increasingly popular in industries such as manufacturing, e-commerce, and healthcare in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Boston Dynamics

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Conveyco Technologies

Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

IAM Robotics

KUKA AG

Fortna Inc.

Omron Group

Teradyne Inc.

Locus Robotics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global autonomous mobile robot market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

